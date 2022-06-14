The certification was achieved across four countries: UAE, KSA, Indonesia and the United States

Dubai, UAE: Okadoc, the one-stop-shop patient engagement platform, today announces that it has received ISO 27001 certification for information security management systems. With certifications across each four locations – the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and the United States – this level of verification further demonstrates the organization’s adherence to international best practice for security management.

The intense and rigorous preparedness for the certification process involved detailed planning, which enabled Okadoc to complete the process in one year. This required Okadoc to document and follow a comprehensive and company-wide framework across more than 100 security controls, including policies, procedures, risk management, incident reporting, risk mitigation, staff training, measurement and monitoring, continuous improvement, and much more.

As the first healthtech platform across the Middle East to achieve ISO 27001 certification, Okadoc is leading compliance standards across the region.

Seraphim Patel, Okadoc’s Data Protection Officer & Head of Security Governance Risk and Compliance, said: “From investing into new technologies and in-house resources, to implementing all-staff trainings on security compliance and policies, we saw a company-wide and top-down supported effort to achieve our ISO 27001 certification as well as supporting our future compliance with other industry frameworks. While it was a very rigorous process, the certification is a crucial step in demonstrating our commitment to information security to our clients and partners, assuring that their data is consistently in safe hands.

“The ISO 27001 certification demonstrates that we are protecting patient data, keeping customer’s information safe and secure. With this certification, Okadoc’s responsibility towards information security adherence will now be raised to the next level.”

The prestigious certification comes after a series of milestones for Okadoc, including becoming the first telehealth platform to receive approval by the UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority the Dubai Health Authority. This year, Okadoc was also awarded “Best in KLAS” for Virtual Care Platforms in the Middle East and Africa.

ISO certifications are valid for just three years, at which point an organization will be required to maintain its annual surveillance audit plan and reapply for validation. Certificates can be verified via ISO’s international registries and can also be found on an organization’s website.

Okadoc’s instant doctor booking solution is the region’s only one-stop shop patient engagement platform that is directly integrated with providers’ health information systems / electronic medical records (HIS/EMR), allowing patients to see real-time availabilities and book video and in-person appointments seamlessly without any admin support. Not only does Okadoc’s technology reduce administrative burdens, but it is also proven to reduce no-shows by as much as 75%, increase patient satisfaction, offer new revenue streams via online consultations, increase operational efficiency by optimizing appointment bookings, and increase payment options for patients.

It's white-label solution is trusted by some of the region’s leading healthcare groups and insurers, including Bupa, Daman, Mediclinic, Medcare, Emirates Hospital, UE Medical, Novomed, Valiant Clinic & Hospital and Dubai Healthcare City.

Okadoc reached a milestone in 2021, managing over four million appointments across the Middle East and Indonesia – a 7x growth in appointments between fiscal year 2020 and 2021.

About Okadoc:

Okadoc is a tech company that aims to improve the healthcare experience. Wherever they are, patients can use Okadoc's app to find in-network doctors, instantly book appointments online, receive reminders for upcoming appointments, and more. Okadoc’s telemedicine platform enables virtual consultations, document sharing, and online chat seamlessly between patients and doctors. Okadoc's app is also a 24/7 intelligent medical calendar system that helps practitioners, clinics and hospitals optimize their bookings, attract and engage new patients, build and strengthen their online reputation and reduce 'no-shows.’ Okadoc's online marketplace delivers the efficient and simple experience that everyone expects and deserves.

