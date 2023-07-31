Muscat: In its unwavering commitment to serving the community, Oman Investments and Finance Company Khedmah persists in supporting various community initiatives under its corporate social responsibility program. Recognizing the significance of this aspect in contributing to the advancement of economic and social development, the General Assembly, Board of Directors, and Executive Management of the company allocate a portion of its revenue to cover these facets, standing hand in hand with initiatives and community projects that benefit diverse segments of society.

Within this context, Khedmah continues to back the activities of The Oman Charitable Organization as part of its annual financial contribution, following the effective collaboration agreement in place. As per the agreement, the organization allocates these contributions to support designated programs, including aid to underprivileged families in the Sultanate and assistance for emergency cases that require support.

Recently, Khedmah has also provided financial assistance to Al Noor Association for the Blind to fund educational courses for its members and to the Oman Diabetes Association to aid patients with their specific medical devices. This gesture reflects Khedmah’s dedication to collaborating with these non-governmental organizations in humanitarian aspects.

Khalid bin Khoor Al Balushi, Head of the Corporate Social Responsibility team at Oman Investments and Finance Company Khedmah stated: "Our firm belief in the crucial role played by charitable institutions in driving sustainable development within local communities and their active participation in empowering individuals and families, promoting societal balance, fuels our commitment at Khedmah to renew and expand our collaborations with various entities to implement diverse initiatives for deserving beneficiaries. This is a rooted part in our social responsibility goals, backed by the company's Board of Directors and employees, as we endeavor to instill the values of giving and cooperation to overcome challenges. These initiatives also represent our appreciation for the significant role played by charitable institutions and associations in supporting community projects and aiding deserving cases."

It is worth mentioning that Oman Investments and Finance Company khedmah is the leading company in the Sultanate in the field of billing and collection for four decades. It offers a central point for customers to pay all their public service bills through its network of 68 branches, covering various governorates and regions in the Sultanate, in addition to kiosks scattered across the country, as well as its electronic platforms such as Khedmah mobile application and website.