In his message to the 42nd Meeting of the Islamic Centre for the Development of Trade (ICDT), which was held in Casablanca, Kingdom of Morocco, on 9th-10th April, 2025, H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), highlighted the importance of ICDT programs in promoting intra-OIC trade and investment.

The Secretary-General also drew attention to the need to focus on specific areas that ICDT should prioritize in its program of activities in the coming year. He urged OIC Member States to increase their support to ICDT in order to enable it to continue to increase its activities towards promoting intra-OIC trade and investment.

The 42nd Meeting of the Board of Directors reviewed the activities of the ICDT during 2024 and the execution of the budget for the financial year 2024. It also examined the Work Program for 2026 and the Draft Budget of the ICDT for the financial year 2026.