Jeddah: The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the opening ceremony of the academy of the OIC States Broadcasting Union (OSBU) at the OSBU headquarters in Jeddah on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The ceremony was attended by H.E. Dr. Khaled Abdel-Qader Al-Ghamdi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information and International Media Relations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Dr. Amr Al-Laithi, the OSBU President, and Mr. Wajdi Ali Sindi, Director of the Information Department of the OIC General Secretariat.

Mr. Sindi delivered the speech of the General Secretariat in which he appreciated the OSBU’s direction in developing its corporate visual identity and its permanent presence in the programs and activities of the OIC and its countries, stressing that this requires the OSBU’s aspiration towards raising the level of media coverage of the Member States and keeping pace with their achievements and significant projects, in addition to the various activities, whether those which are held inside or outside the country of the OSBU’s headquarters.

Mr. Sindi expressed his thanks and gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting the OSBU’s headquarters and supporting it and other institutions working within the framework of the OIC, pointing out that the OSBU, as a media institution, has become more active and effective, especially after changing its name and expanding its activities, expressing, at the same time, his confidence in its ability to contribute to strengthening Islamic solidarity in the various fields of radio and television broadcasting through the work of the new academy launched.

Mr. Sindi considered the academy's inauguration to be an essential step within the plan to develop the OSBU’s work. It is a good initiative for which the OSBU’s presidency is thanked because of the aspired influential role of this academy in developing the knowledge and technical skills of media professionals in the field of radio and television and its reflection on their performance within the OIC’s Member States.

