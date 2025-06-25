With its unique combination of luxury living and cultural depth, Saadiyat continues to be the most attractive investment destinaton in Abu Dhabi

FDI into Abu Dhabi grew 125% in Q1 2025 y-o-y, with Saadiyat attracting AED 5.6bn of investment

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Oia Properties is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Saadiyat, marking its second location in the Capital and fourth in the UAE. This expansion underscores the company's remarkable success since its inception in 2021 and its ongoing plans for growth, with a team already surpassing 250 in head count. It also reinforces the brand’s proud commitment to providing clients with unparalleled local insight and expertise in Abu Dhabi, including Saadiyat, which continues to be Abu Dhabi's most successful and sought-after residential district, attracting AED 5.6bn of foreign investent in Q1 2025.

The new office at Soho Square, Saadiyat, will enable Oia Properties to better serve its global client base by offering in-depth knowledge of the local real estate market, particularly in Saadiyat, which has gained prominence this year as a hub for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), which according to latest reports, has grown as much as 125% year-on-year. This growth is driven by ongoing new developments, such as Al Fahid Island, and exciting cultural and leisure announcements, including the forthcoming Disneyland.

"Our new office in Saadiyat will enhance our ability to connect clients with the best investment opportunities in this proven and highly popular area," said Riyad Magdy, Founder, at Oia Properties. "Saadiyat is not just a beautiful location; it represents a unique blend of luxury living, culture, and investment potential. We have been encouraged about the sharp rise in foreign and local investment into Abu Dhabi’s real estate market over the past 12 months, which illustrates growing global trust in the Capital’s real estate policies, including Golden Visas, guaranteed ownership rights and regulatory transparency.”

Heightened demand supports ongoing and planned projects across mainstream and off-plan markets. As part of its commitment to client success, here the Oia Properties team rounds-up the top ten off-plan investment opportunities in Saadiyat, which are currently attracting attention from end users and investors alike.

Mandarin Oriental Residences – Offering 1-4 bedroom apartments with world-class amenities, starting at AED 6,200,000. Mamsha Gardens – Eco-friendly apartments and townhouses starting at AED 3,100,000, ideal for remote workers. The Source Terraces – Wellness-focused living with 1-4 bedroom options starting at AED 3,000,000. Mamsha Al Saadiyat – Direct beachfront access with luxury apartments and penthouses starting at AED 3,000,000. The Arthouse – A creative sanctuary with stunning views, starting at AED 3,300,000. The Source II – Sustainable living options starting at AED 2,800,000. Manarat Living III – Modern apartments with a vibrant atmosphere starting at AED 730,000. Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences – Artistic interiors with prices starting at AED 1,300,000. Grove Museum Views – Nature-inspired living starting at AED 1,400,000. Nouran Living – A dynamic coastal community starting at AED 750,000.

About Oia Properties

Founded in 2021, Oia Properties has quickly established itself as a trusted name in the real estate market, specializing in residential properties throughout Abu Dhabi. With a focus on client satisfaction and market expertise, Oia Properties is committed to guiding clients through their real estate journey.