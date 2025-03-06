It offers 174 meticulously designed units with world-class amenities and unmatched architectural beauty.

UAE – Ohana Development, the leading luxury real estate developer in the UAE, has commenced construction on ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana, an iconic residential project on Abu Dhabi’s prestigious Al Reem Island. Designed to set new benchmarks in attainable luxury living, the development will bring ELIE SAAB’s unique design vision to life, creating a masterpiece that combines art and architecture.

Inspired by the concept of ‘sculpture in motion,’ ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana will feature fluid curves reminiscent of a veil swaying gracefully in the breeze. This architectural marvel will be crowned by a lavish dual-level penthouse complete with an infinity pool, representing the pinnacle of luxury.

Eng. Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, shared his enthusiasm for the project: “ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana represents our commitment to redefining the UAE’s luxury real estate landscape. By collaborating with ELIE SAAB, the world-renowned fashion designer, we are creating a residential experience that merges unparalleled design with the highest standards of quality.”

The project will comprise 174 units, ranging from contemporary apartments to opulent penthouses. Each residence is designed to reflect ELIE SAAB’s renowned attention to detail and commitment to timeless elegance. Amenities include a children’s playground, outdoor pool, landscaped gardens, additional visitor parking, a fully equipped gym, an electric vehicle charging station, and a padel court.

Scheduled for completion in Q2 2027, ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana is positioned to become a landmark on Al Reem Island, offering panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Abu Dhabi’s skyline. It will offer residents convenient access to Abu Dhabi’s top destinations, including Reem Mall and Reem Central Park. With its prime location and exceptional amenities, the project promises an unparalleled lifestyle of sophistication and comfort.

Ohana Development, in partnership with ELIE SAAB, continues to push the boundaries of luxury real estate, setting new standards for excellence and innovation with every project.

For more information on Ohana Development, please visit https://ohana-development.com/.

About Ohana Development:

Ohana Development is a leading private developer in the Middle East, specialising in the conceptualisation, design, and construction of attainable luxury residences in prime locations, thoughtfully crafted to meet the unique aspirations of its clients. From serene beachfronts and canal views to hillside homes and futuristic concepts, every project is chosen and designed to enhance lifestyle value through a blend of modernity and exclusivity.

With over 35 years of experience, the company is dedicated to delivering exceptional homes that blend luxury, quality, and value. By fostering lifelong relationships with clients, Ohana ensures that each customer becomes part of the family, receiving properties that enrich their lives and enhance their investment portfolios.

Renowned for its world-class waterfront properties, Ohana’s flagship development, the Elie Saab Waterfront by Ohana, exemplifies the brand’s promise to creating sophisticated, one-of-a-kind spaces. Additional signature projects include Ohana Villas, featuring bespoke designs from the ELIE SAAB Maison collection in Lebanon, Ohana Hills offering breathtaking views, and Ohana by the Sea, an exclusive collection of luxury homes. These developments highlight Ohana Development’s commitment to providing unparalleled, client-focused lifestyle experiences, establishing the company as a leader in the UAE and internationally.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Anjali Rajvardhan

Senior Account Manager | Cicero & Bernay

anjali@cbpr.me