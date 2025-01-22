Following the successful launch of their first business centre in the iconic Aldar HQ building in Al Raha, Office Square is continuing to lead the charge in Abu Dhabi’s office space market with the opening of its second location in Nation Towers Mall. This 18,500sq ft expansion overlooking the city’s corniche, underscores the company’s commitment to providing high-quality, sustainable, and flexible workspaces to businesses across the capital.

Since the inception of its first centre in June 2024, Office Square has reported impressive success, reaching over 80% occupancy within the first three months of opening.

Jay Trivedi, Founder of Office Square: “We are excited to welcome both existing and new clients to our 2nd business centre at Nation Towers Mall. Our decision to expand here is driven by the region's remarkable economic growth over the past decade. In line with the UAE’s vision for sustainable development, we are planning to open multiple locations across the Emirates by 2030.”

With over 14 years of experience in the serviced office industry, Office Square continues to meet the rising demand for commercial office space in Abu Dhabi. The company offers a range of workspace solutions, including private offices, co-working spaces, and virtual offices, all tailored to support businesses of various sizes, from large corporations to SMEs and government entities. Office Square’s state-of-the-art facilities include cutting-edge technology such as electronic smart offices, enabling clients to access the premises securely via smartphone. This innovative approach eliminates the need for plastic cards, reducing waste and aligning with the regions sustainability initiatives.

As Abu Dhabi’s commercial real estate market continues to experience strong growth, demand for premium office space is reaching new heights. In 2024, office occupancy levels in the city surged over 85%, reflecting both the growing number of businesses seeking a presence in the capital and the increasing scarcity of available space. Rental prices also saw a sharp rise of 15% year-on-year, driven by the region's expanding economy and its status as a key hub for industries such as finance, energy, and technology.

With this growth, the serviced office market in Abu Dhabi has become more competitive, especially for prime A Grade buildings. Businesses are now moving quickly to secure desirable spaces, a trend that has contributed to the rising rental rates. The demand for high-quality office environments, particularly in sought-after locations like Nation Towers Mall, is expected to continue to grow, making flexible, well-located workspaces increasingly valuable to companies of all sizes.

Office Square’s international and domestic expansion strategy is aligned with the UAE’s growing role as a global business hub. The company is focused on creating open, efficient, and internationally connected work environments, positioning itself as a key player in the region’s evolving commercial landscape.