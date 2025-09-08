Dubai, UAE: OCTA Development – the real estate development arm of OCTA Properties – has announced the launch of its first residential project, OCTA Isle Interiors by Missoni, a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship located in Dubai Islands, Island A.

Featuring an exclusive collection of 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedroom apartments, OCTA Isle Interiors by Missoni provides a resort-like lifestyle nestled in the pristine island setting.

The building offers a unique array of amenities rarely found in today’s market, including a wrap-around lazy river, urban beach pool, sports courts, and a Wellness Bay with steam room, sauna, and spa treatment suite.

The project will boast state-of-the-art interiors curated by the iconic Italian brand Missoni, renowned for its distinct style that blends bold colours, geometric shapes, and captivating graphic elements.

Dubai Islands, with its expansive beaches, world-class leisure attractions, and vibrant marina, serves as the perfect backdrop for the project – offering an unparalleled blend of tranquility and urban connectivity.

The island’s strategic location and flourishing infrastructure make it an ideal choice for those seeking refined waterfront living.

“We are excited to present the first project fully developed by OCTA Development, an achievement that comes on the back of many successful launches alongside our partners. These residences will embody all of our core values, including high quality, uncompromising standards, and thoughtfully crafted designs,” said Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Development.

Giacomo Missoni, Global Brand Spokesperson at Missoni, added: “It is a true pleasure to continue our collaboration with OCTA, especially as they embark on their first residential project. Our partnership has been both rewarding and inspiring, and we look forward to leaving a lasting mark as they prepare to introduce many more landmark developments.”

OCTA Development has built a stellar reputation for successfully partnering with global icons such as Marriott, Elie Saab, Missoni, and Mouawad, serving as their exclusive franchisee for luxury real estate developments.

Now, as they present their first landmark in the region, the company is driven by the ‘Life²’ approach: an unwavering commitment to offer premium living, elevate lifestyles, and reimagine experiences.

About OCTA Development

OCTA Development, based in Dubai Hills Business Park, is the development powerhouse behind the OCTA brand – a trusted name built on over two decades of leadership in Dubai’s real estate sector. Their philosophy is shaped by the ‘Life²’ approach, focused on offering premium living, elevating lifestyles, and reimagining experiences.

With a multidisciplinary team of over 120 specialists, OCTA Development delivers premium projects with outstanding attention to detail in Dubai's most sought-after destinations.

With a track record of over 8,000 units sold and AED 16+ billion in transaction volume, the OCTA brand has positioned itself as a driving force in the region for branded residence. Its industry partners include iconic brands like Missoni, W Residences, Pagani, Elie Saab, Marriott, Mouawad, Rove Home, St. Regis Residences, and Franck Muller.

The current pipeline includes flagship launches such as Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni in Ras Al Khaimah and OCTA Isle in Dubai Islands — part of a strategically growing portfolio across the Islands with a projected development value surpassing AED 2 billion.

For more information, visit: https://www.octa.ae

About Missoni

Missoni, renowned for its excellence in Italian fashion, was founded in 1953 by Ottavio and Rosita Missoni. A promoter of a vibrant and optimistic aesthetic, Missoni encompasses a wide range of products and projects, including ready-to-wear collections for women and men, sportswear, beachwear, textile accessories, and home furnishings.

Art and craftsmanship are inseparably linked in the world of Missoni, where creativity and design are coupled with an undisputed commitment to research and artisanal experimentation, reaching its peak in the development and application of the most sophisticated techniques in the field of knitwear.

The brand currently operates prestigious licenses with excellent partners in the fashion and design industry and has undertaken several real estate projects globally. In 2018, the brand entered into a partnership with the Italian Strategic Fund to enhance the visibility of its brand and the significant potential of the company.