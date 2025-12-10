ABU DHABI, Paris – Horizon Trading Solutions (Horizon), a leading global provider of multi-asset electronic trading technology, today announces a partnership with OCEANE Invest, a new Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) market maker, to deploy its automated market-making and algorithmic trading suite. The collaboration will support OCEANE Invest’s upcoming ETF listings on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), enhancing liquidity and efficiency while strengthening ADX’s position as a premier regional ETF hub.

OCEANE Invest, dedicated to delivering diversified, high-quality investment products to the MENA region, selected Horizon’s advanced technology to ensure continuous liquidity, tight spreads, efficient market-making and dynamic hedging for its new ETFs.

Anthony Sassine, CEO of OCEANE Invest, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership for the market maker’s Middle East expansion: “OCEANE is excited to partner with Horizon and leverage its best-in-class technology solutions. Our mission is to drive the growth of the GCC ETF industry in line with global trends, providing local investors with exceptional liquidity and ETF services that make trading on ADX and across the region both reliable and cost-effective.

Through this partnership, OCEANE aims to deliver world-class ETF services to the GCC, supported by an experienced team of ETF traders and market makers from the US and Europe.”

Emil Tarazi, Head of Technology at OCEANE Invest, added: “Our quantitative research and in-house modelling capabilities sit at the core of OCEANE Invest’s automated market-making operations. Horizon’s system integrates seamlessly with our internal pricing and risk engines, allowing us to run and adapt complex models in real time. OCEANE’s strong track record in the industry ensures we can meet our market-making obligations while delivering an excellent customer experience to investors across the market. OCEANE Invest is proud to partner with Horizon and its best-in-class technology solutions.”

Gerald Blondel, Managing Director MENA at Horizon Trading Solutions, commented on the significance of the collaboration: “As a partner, Horizon has been working with OCEANE Invest since its embryonic beginnings, and has since accompanied it through every step of its journey. Today, we are proud to support OCEANE Invest’s entry into the ADX, which is rapidly becoming the most active and liquid ETF market in the MENA region. This partnership underscores the critical role that specialized, high-performance trading technology plays in capital market growth. Our automated market-making solutions are designed to manage the complexity and volatility inherent in modern financial instruments, enabling new market participants like OCEANE Invest to launch and successfully sustain world-class ETFs.”

About OCEANE Invest

OCEANE Invest is a specialized firm focusing on providing continuous liquidity and enhancing market efficiency for International Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in key financial hubs. It is committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to support the listing and trading of international investment products in the Middle East.

About Horizon Trading Solutions

Horizon Trading Solutions is a global provider of highly customized investment and technology solutions for financial institutions, brokerages, and exchanges. Its comprehensive suite includes automatic market-making systems, algorithmic trading tools, and risk management solutions designed to deliver high performance, resilience, and operational efficiency across multiple asset classes. Since 2022, Horizon’s Dubai office has hired eight staff, contributing to the highest-quality customer support.