Ocean Ecostructures, a Barcelona based startup, is revolutionizing marine conservation with a one-of-a-kind solution in the world that transforms marine infrastructure into vibrant, biodiverse habitats, while generating tangible benefits to marine companies. Using regenerative microreef structures, AI, and ROV-based monitoring systems, the company offers a scalable approach that boosts marine life and delivers measurable ESG impact for clients across sectors such as ports, oil platforms, coastal developments, and energy.

Selected from a highly competitive pool of over 550 advanced tech startups worldwide, Ocean Ecostructures earned a place in the prestigious KAUST ScaleX program for its cutting-edge pioneer pioneer technology and strong alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI). The solution directly supports the Kingdom’s coastal regeneration efforts and reinforces KAUST’s role as a catalyst for science-driven environmental transformation. The ScaleX program, delivered in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment (MISA), Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB), and Open Startup International, will serve as a launchpad for the company's regional expansion, bridging global innovation with local impact.

With over 30 customers globally—including major players in the port, oil, construction, and energy sectors—Ocean Ecostructures has already demonstrated strong market traction. The company recently raised €3.5 million from international investors to accelerate its international growth and deployment. Recognized with multiple international awards, Ocean Ecostructures is not only a technological innovator but also a key environmental partner, offering a solution to turn all marine infrastructures into ocean allies and regenerate life where it was once scarce. Ocean Ecostructures technology aligns sustainability and growth, supporting VISION 2030 goals.

Recently, the company was awarded the ‘Ocean Winds Innovation Challenge’ prize, promoted by Ocean Winds. It was also selected, along with 12 other high-impact startups from around the globe, to participate in the Milestone Makers program by the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center. Additionally, the company was semi finalist at Rocketfuel Ptch Competition at LEAP 2025, one of the most important tech fairs held in Riyadh.