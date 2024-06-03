Muscat: – As part of its initiatives to develop national skills and build future leaders, Oman Arab Bank (OAB) organized a field visit for participants in the “Ruwad Al Arabi for Leadership Development” program to Oman Sail, where they explored first-hand the non-profit organization’s work environment and innovative operations through engaging dialogues with its management team.

During the visit, the program participants met with Dr. Khamis Al Jabri, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Sail. He expressed his appreciation for OAB’s initiatives and its goals to develop and prepare young leaders, enabling them to keep pace with economic growth and the requirements of the labor market.

Dr. Al Jabri presented Oman Sail’s activities and strategic vision to the "Ruwad Al Arabi for Leadership Development" program participants, highlighting its achievements in reviving the Omani maritime heritage and promoting tourism and investments in the Sultanate of Oman.

"This visit is an integral part for the 'Ruwad Al Arabi for Leadership Development' program," explained Essam Al Busaidi, Chief Human Resources & Administration Officer at OAB. "One of OAB's key initiatives is to nurture talent and develop national cadres, cultivating leaders who meet the highest international standards. The program equips future leaders with the skills necessary to drive change and contribute to growth and innovation. Participants gain a wide range of experiences and knowledge, enhancing their strategic thinking, decision-making, and communication skills."

These field visits familiarize participants in the “Ruwad Al Arabi for Leadership Development” program with diverse work environments in various government and private sector entities across various sectors, including information technology, manufacturing, aviation, hospitality, and medical services.

This visit provides a unique opportunity for participants to engage with leaders and work teams at Oman Sail and understand the role of strategic thinking in the success of the organizations, the importance of innovation and teamwork in achieving goals, and keeping pace with the change and progress the world is witnessing.

-Ends-

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dalal Al-Rahma

Acting Head Corporate Communication Department

Dalal.Al-Rahma@oman-arabbank.com