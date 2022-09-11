Muscat: In a recent announcement, Oman Arab Bank announced a special offer for all football enthusiasts among its customers. Three lucky customers will win a trip for two to attend one of the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches in person in Qatar. For football fans, this is the chance of a lifetime.

Customers can enter the draw by simply using an OAB VISA Credit Card to make purchases. Every OMR 10 spent will qualify customers for an entry into the raffle draw where the grand prize is an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the FIFA World Cup, which includes air tickets, accommodation, and stadium transport.

Commenting on the promotion, Rashad Al Sheikh, the Head of the Retail Banking Division at OAB said, “We are delighted to share the excitement of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with our customers and are always looking to bring the best offers, world-class privileges and rewards to our loyal customers. Our latest card promotion in partnership with Visa offers our Visa Credit Card holders an opportunity to witness this once-in-a-lifetime and unforgettable event in person, courtesy of Oman Arab Bank."

Under the promotion, customers are eligible for one raffle entry for every OMR 10 they spend on an OAB Visa Card within the Sultanate of Oman and two entries for every OMR 10 spent abroad. Therefore, the more a customer spends using their OAB Visa Credit Cards, the greater their chances of winning. There are three sets of tickets to be won in total. The promotion runs until 20 September 2022, with the draw taking place on the 29th of October 2022.

