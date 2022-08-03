Bacheet: O7 Therapy is the first Egyptian online platform to reshape access to online mental health services, through technology-enabled and evidence-based therapeutic services delivered by a selected network of psychiatrists and psychotherapists to Arabic-speaking individuals around the globe.

AlKhuzam: In Kuwait, we, as insurance companies, face several challenges while trying to provide a policy that covers psychotherapy, that is why we took it as a great chance to collaborate with O7 Therapy.

Cairo: For the first time in Egypt, Kuwait and the Arab world, O7 Therapy and Boubyan Takaful have signed a first-of-its-kind partnership agreement to provide mental health insurance in Kuwait

According to a study by the Arab Barometer organization, 3 out of 10 people face mental health challenges that often turn into chronic mental disorders. Furthermore, there is a clear evidence base showing the benefits of providing mental health care to employees in increasing productivity and managing work-related stress during working hours. As such, O7 Therapy and Boubyan Takaful were brought together by their shared vision that “mental health is not a luxury, but a right for all”, to sign this unprecedented deal.

" O7 Therapy is the first Egyptian online platform to reshape access to online mental health services, through technology-enabled and evidence-based therapeutic services delivered by a selected network of psychiatrists and psychotherapists to Arabic-speaking individuals around the globe. This comes as part of our strong belief that everyone deserves to have access to mental wellness, in a safe, supportive, effective and stigma-free environment, while resolving challenges and leading an impact." Ashraf Bacheet, Co-Founder and CEO of O7 Therapy, said.

In the same context, Bacheet added: "O7 Therapy uses the world’s latest technology to easily provide high-quality psychological care online; anywhere, any time for the platform users. Nevertheless, we take into account the protection and encryption of personal data, information, conversations, and messages of all platform users. On behalf of everyone at O7 Therapy, I would like to express our delight to collaborate with Boubyan Takaful in this unique initiative."

On the same note, Ebrahim AlKhuzam, CEO of Boubyan Takaful Insurance Company, spoke about this ground-breaking agreement, saying: "Insurance companies in Kuwait face several challenges in including a psychotherapy as part of its insurance policies. Other challenges include providing the customers with confidentiality and security, and setting prices that commensurate with quality psychotherapy services. Hence, we took it as a great chance to collaborate with O7 Therapy, which added a new definition to online therapeutic services, in addition to developing trusted and reliable protocols for encrypting and storing data, in a user-friendly framework. That’s why we are proud to witness that all citizens and residents of Kuwait can now have access to O7 Therapy’s valuable services."

This agreement comes as part of Boubyan Bank’s exceptional initiative, which was launched in March in Kuwait, in alignment with the Bank’s CSR strategy that initiated several other outstanding contributions in many related areas towards society development.

Moreover, the Bank has previously published several articles excerpted from accredited references curated by psychiatrists and psychotherapists, including but not limitied to topics like dealing with common mental health challenges.

About O7 Therapy:

O7 Therapy platform is one of the leading organizations reinventing the mental health landscape bringing online therapy services to Arabic-speaking people across the globe. Such devotion has driven O7 Therapy to establish a tech-enabled alternative to in-person therapy that more approachable and accessible to everyone. This solution not only follows worldwide best practices and standards, but also provides the clients with the comfort of a safe, stigma-free environment.

O7 Therapy guarantees its clients a unique mental health experience through well-established, scientifically validated, and confidential therapy programs offered by a curated network of more than 150 top-notch experts in the mental health field. Accordingly, O7 Therapy uses the latest technology to make the utmost level of mental health services available easily online, anywhere, at any time chosen by the platform user, taking into account the protection and encryption of personal data, information, conversations, and messages for all users of the platform.

O7 Therapy firmly believes that gaining healthy and comprehensive mental health would substantially enhance every part of an individual's life, including family, friends, school/college life, work productivity, and physical health.

About Boubyan Takaful Insurance Company

Boubyan Takaful Insurance Company was established in 2006 as a part of Boubyan Bank Group. The company offers a comprehensive range of Takaful insurance programs such as family and health insurance for companies and individuals.

Boubyan Takaful Insurance Company offers its products and services through various channels such as BTIC website and Boubyan Takaful mobile app to deliver its services to the largest segment of customers in Kuwait. Boubyan Takaful also sets high standards for customer service through applying the latest technology methods that ensures the privacy of its customers.