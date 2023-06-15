Kuwait – In an era driven by rapid technological advancements, Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications provider, is launching its 2023 summer internship program on the 14th June, O Academy, that is designed to nurture local talents.

As the demand for digital services continues to increase, the need for a skilled workforce has become paramount. To this end, Ooredoo Kuwait launched an innovative training program aimed at empowering and enabling local talents within the sector and the digital world. Aligned with Ooredoo's strategy to invest in Kuwaiti talent and promote job nationalization, this program is poised to empower fresh university graduates with Ooredoo's core values of connecting, caring, and challenging.

At the core of Ooredoo's mission is the importance of fostering connections that enrich lives and facilitate seamless communication through groundbreaking telecommunications solutions. Emphasizing the value of connectivity, the program encourages graduates to build strong relationships and collaborate effectively with colleagues, customers, and the broader community.

This program aligns with Ooredoo’s strategy to invest in Kuwaiti talents and empower fresh graduates by offering them a distinctive opportunity to embark on a transformative journey that will equip them with the essential skills, knowledge, and mindset required to thrive in their professional careers.

Program Overview

The O Academy program reflects Ooredoo's commitment to nurturing youth in the digital sector by providing intensive training in various technological, behavioral, and other essential skills. The training program is a comprehensive initiative designed to equip recent graduates with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel rapidly evolving telecommunicates industry. By bridging the gap between academic learning and practical industry experience, the program strives to create a talented pool of individuals ready to contribute to the sector’s growth and innovation while nurturing the local talent pool.

Eisa Al-Beshaier, Senior Director of Human Resources at Ooredoo Kuwait, commented on the O Academy program, stating, "O Academy reflects our strategy of investing in local talent, aligning with our objectives of job nationalization and support for the Kuwaiti economy." He further added, "At Ooredoo Kuwait, we continuously seek to attract young talent and develop their skills to add value to the telecommunications sector in the future."

Fostering Skill Development

The training program encompasses a wide range of subjects and skills relevant to the telecommunications industry and the digital landscape. Participants undergo intensive training modules that cover areas such as: telecommunications fundamentals, digital technologies, customer service and communication skills, and project management. Upon completion of training, the trainees will receive recommendations and awards in recognition of their accomplishments.

Immersive Industry Experience and Guided Mentorship

To provide a well-rounded experience and support local talent, the training program incorporates industry exposure mentorship opportunities, and collaborations with local institutions and organizations. Participants have the chance to engage in real-world projects, working alongside experienced professionals in the company. Through this practical exposure, they gain valuable insights into the dynamics of the telecommunications industry and develop a strong network within the local telecommunications ecosystem. This enables them to leverage local resources and opportunities while contributing to the growth and development of the community.

Furthermore, the program assigns mentors to each participant, offering personalized guidance and support throughout their journey. These mentors -who are seasoned professionals within the company- provide advice, share industry knowledge, and help trainees navigate their career paths in the telecommunications sector.

Navigating Career Paths and Facilitating Successful Placements

O Academy program places significant emphasis on career development and placement, with a specific focus on supporting young Kuwaiti talents. Upon successful completion of the program, participants are equipped with industry-recognized certificates and a comprehensive skill set that enhances their employability at Ooredoo and digital sector.

O Academy paves the way for their successful entry into the telecommunications sector, ensuring they possess the necessary expertise to thrive in their careers. By providing exceptional training and fostering collaboration with esteemed institutions, Ooredoo Kuwait reaffirms its commitment to nurturing local talent and driving the future of the telecommunications industry.

Ooredoo views the Summer Internship Program as an extension to its educational initiatives and as part of its corporate social responsibility,” said Nasser Al-Abdullah, Marketing Communication & Social media Director. He then added: “This annual program demonstrates Ooredoo long-standing social involvement as well as its national commitment towards providing young generations with the suitable opportunities to experience how the actual professional telecommunication operates”.