Abu Dhabi: NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) has received a commitment from Mubadala to sponsor its Arabian Center for Climate and Environmental Sciences (ACCESS). Through the strategic partnership, the center has officially been renamed the Mubadala ACCESS Center.

The Mubadala ACCESS Center is a leading research center on the climate and environment of the Arabian Peninsula and the Gulf region. It will support keeping scientific research on local and regional climate change and the environment at pace with the rapid development of the societies and economies that dwell in the region.

“Mubadala’s commitment to creating long lasting partnerships is an unwavering part of our DNA. As we continue to forge strategic partnerships, sponsoring the ACCESS Center at NYU Abu Dhabi is a testament to our ongoing support to advancing environmental sciences. Collaborations like these are an important part of our mission and vision to drive positive change, fostering innovation and knowledge exchange for a sustainable future,”commented Mansour Al Ketbi, Deputy Chief Corporate and Human Capital Officer at Mubadala.

NYUAD Vice Chancellor Mariët Westermann said: “We are immensely grateful for the support of Mubadala, which has long been a great partner for NYUAD, to advance the research carried out by this critical center. Mubadala’s generous sponsorship significantly contributes to the UAE’s position as a leader in sustainable development by fostering the work of world-class environmental scientists based in the country. The Mubadala ACCESS Center’s team of researchers will continue their invaluable work on climate change and environmental science of the Gulf and Arabian peninsula, and contribute relevant expertise to the country’s response to the climate crisis.”

The Center is led by an executive leadership team that includes NYUAD Associate Professor of Mathematics Francesco Paparella, NYUAD Associate Professor of Biology and marine biologist John Burt, and NYUAD Associate Professor of Biology and Global Network Associate Professor of Biology Shady Amin. The team manages a wider group of researchers across various environmental disciplines and climate sciences, spanning oceanography, marine biology, and microbial ecology.

The Mubadala ACCESS Center collaborates with UAE government agencies and public stakeholders to productively support understanding causes and consequences of climate change specific to the region both ahead of and after the UAE’s hosting of COP28. Its scientists are part of the Climate Change Research Network instituted by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Along with basic scientific research, the Mubadala ACCESS Center team builds observational and modeling capacity in the marine and atmospheric sector in the region. It also integrates the multidisciplinary competencies present within NYUAD and NYU’s Global Network with a view to correlating ongoing environmental research with the rapid development of regional societies and economies.

While the center’s research is locally focused, it contributes to the understanding of wider ecological trends and the implementation of climate-related strategies on regional and global scales.

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective program with majors in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, arts, and humanities with a world center for advanced research. Its campus enables students to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world, and to advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from over 125 countries and speak over 100 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.