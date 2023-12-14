Doha: NymCard, a leading embedded finance services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with CWallet, an award-winning fintech startup with Payment Service Provider (PSP) licensed from the Qatar Central Bank. Through this collaboration, NymCard will provide technology and services to issue CWallet-branded prepaid cards for CWallet's customers in Qatar.

NymCard will enable the issuance of scheme-branded prepaid cards. The partnership aligns with NymCard's commitment to deliver innovative payment solutions in the wider MENA region.



"We are excited to partner with CWallet, a trailblazing fintech company expanding financial access in Qatar," said Omar Onsi, CEO NymCard. "This collaboration will allow us to deploy our proven prepaid card issuance capabilities to support CWallet's mission to promote financial inclusion."



CWallet provides cross-border remittance, and online/offline payment solutions to promote financial literacy and cashless transactions supporting Qatar National Vision 2030. Aligned with UN ESG Sustainable Development Goals, CWallet aims to become Qatar's first licensed neo-bank.



"NymCard's modern card issuing processing platform makes them an ideal partner as we bring prepaid cards to our customers," said Michael Javier, CEO and Founder of CWallet. "These cards will help us further our goal of accessible financial services for all in Qatar."



In addition to prepaid card issuance, NymCard and CWallet will explore opportunities to collaborate on other innovative digital payment services in the future.

-Ends-



About NymCard:

NymCard is a leading provider of payment solutions, simplifying payments with its modern platform since 2018. As the only MENA-based provider fully regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, and a principal member of both VISA and MasterCard, NymCard empowers businesses of all sizes to launch new payment products quickly, including prepaid cards, multi-currency offerings, charge and credit cards, and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solutions.



About CWallet:

CWallet Services WLL is an award winning Fintech startup that is licensed by Qatar Central Bank, allowing users to conduct online & offline transactions and ultimately send money anytime and anywhere. CWallet is in-line with the United Nations ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) goals of supporting Financial Inclusion and Literacy by promoting a cashless society without leaving anyone behind.