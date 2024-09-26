Abu Dhabi – Nuveen, the $1.2tn AuM global asset manager, has expanded its presence in the Middle East with the appointment of Fadi Khoury to Managing Director- Head of Middle East, registration to Abu Dhabi’s Global Market (ADGM), and the opening of a newly built office in the region.

Fadi Khoury joins Nuveen from Columbia Threadneedle and brings over 20 years of experience driving growth and fostering long-term client relationships across international markets. In the newly created role, he will be responsible for driving business development and deepening client engagement efforts across the region. He is the latest in several key appointments for the firm as part of its regional growth strategy.

He joins Wael Bayazid, who has worked with Nuveen since 2022 to advise and help spearhead Nuveen’s growth in the Middle East, and Matthew Hamber, VP, Middle East, who relocated from London earlier this year to focus on business development across the region.

Nuveen joins a select number of influential global investors in its registration to ADGM, which offers a robust regulatory environment and a strong commitment to fostering financial innovation. Through its registration, Nuveen hopes to further enhance existing service offerings to clients and actively contribute to the region’s local financial ecosystem.

William Huffman, CEO of Nuveen, said:

“This expansion underscores Nuveen’s commitment to providing innovative, client-led solutions that align with the unique needs of investors both in the Middle East and around the world.

“The Middle East market has been actively investing in forward-looking opportunities including infrastructure, renewable energy, and real estate technology for some time now. Based on our conversations with investors, we believe our reputation for market-leading innovation aligns closely with the needs of clients in the region.

“This is the next step in our international growth strategy and is a key milestone as we look to further cement our position as a leading global asset manager in key financial markets worldwide.”

Mike Perry, Head of Global Client Group at Nuveen, said:

“The extensive experience of our team in the region is complemented by the appointment of Fadi, whose deep understanding of the market will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint and offer investors a full suite of investment solutions tailored to their needs.

“Our registration with ADGM follows growing interest from seasoned, performance-driven institutions and investors across the Middle East region in all that Nuveen has to offer. Investors continue to engage on our expertise across a breadth of private and public markets, with particular focus on our private capital, real assets, and fixed income capabilities.

“We look forward to meeting the needs of like-minded investors in a rapidly evolving market, drawing on our 125-year investment experience.”

Nuveen collectively serves approximately 400 institutional clients in the EMEA region including pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, banks and family offices. The firm offers a wide range of solutions across the universe of public market and alternative strategies to clients worldwide.

Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 30 June 2024 and operations in 27 countries.

Nuveen, LLC provides investment solutions through its investment specialists.

3868453-0325

3868470-0325