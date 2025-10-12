Dubai, UAE – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, is excited to announce its participation at GITEX Global 2025, taking place between 13 – 17 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year, Nutanix will highlight its theme “One Platform”, which delivers a simple, secure, and unified experience to run applications, data, and AI seamlessly across on-premises, in the cloud, through MSPs, or at the edge.

Mohammad Abulhouf, Vice President & GM, Middle East & Africa, Nutanix, comments: “Our vision for ‘One Platform’ reflects our long-standing commitment to customer choice and freedom from lock-in. Whether enterprises are modernizing their datacenters, deploying AI initiatives, or embracing hybrid multicloud, Nutanix provides one consistent experience—simple to operate, resilient, and scalable—to meet today’s demands and tomorrow’s ambitions.”

Innovation Spotlight at GITEX 2025

At the event, Nutanix will showcase its latest innovations. The company will present its full solution stack through five dedicated demo pods:

Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP): The industry’s only true open-source Kubernetes platform, empowering customers to run containerized applications anywhere without vendor restrictions. NKP has recently been recognized by both Gartner and Forrester Wave for its leadership in Kubernetes management, underlining its strength in simplicity, portability, and enterprise-readiness. Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI): Making AI simple and enterprise-ready. Nutanix welcomes NVIDIA to host the joint showcase of Nutanix Enterprise AI. NKP will be paired with NAI, demonstrating how organizations can simplify container management for AI workloads with enterprise-grade governance, security, and performance. As AI disrupts IT infrastructure, NAI ensures customers can run AI applications with control, compliance, and trust—no matter where they are deployed. Nutanix Database Service (NDB): Reimagining modern database operations. The Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) platform enables teams to provision, operate, and scale databases across on-premises and hybrid cloud environments with minimal operational overhead. NDB brings the simplicity of cloud database management to the datacenter. Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2): NC2 remains the most unique expression of the company’s “One Platform” vision. By delivering a universal operating model across on-premises datacenters and major public clouds—including Azure, AWS, and soon Google Cloud—NC2 provides the ultimate freedom for enterprises to move workloads seamlessly and securely between environments. This capability empowers customers to optimize cost, performance, and compliance, while maintaining a consistent operational experience across all environments. Nutanix Cloud Manager (NCM): A holistic multicloud management platform, that makes it easier for enterprises to build, use, operate, and govern their applications and IT infrastructure. Together with Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure, NCM forms the basis of Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) which delivers a consistent operating model across all types of clouds: public, private, and hybrid.

Security, Resilience, and Control

As hybrid multicloud adoption expands, Nutanix continues to embed security by design across its portfolio. Nutanix solutions deliver a zero-trust architecture with built-in compliance controls, advanced data protection, and ransomware resilience. Combined with automation and intelligent governance, Nutanix enables enterprises to run critical workloads and AI applications with confidence, ensuring that data, applications, and infrastructure remain secure and compliant across hybrid environments.

Addressing Regional Technology Priorities

As AI adoption accelerates across the Middle East, Nutanix is uniquely positioned to help organizations build robust infrastructures for AI and automation, ensuring scalability, governance, and hybrid cloud flexibility. In parallel, the region’s datacenter and cloud boom continue to drive demand for modernization and workload portability. Nutanix addresses both trends by enabling enterprises to securely move workloads across environments with unmatched simplicity.

Strengthening the Ecosystem

Aligned with its ecosystem-driven approach, Nutanix will host resellers as well as technology alliances and OEM partners including Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA at its GITEX stand, reinforcing its collaborative strategy to deliver innovative joint solutions to customers.

Channel Commitment

On the channel front, Nutanix will reaffirm its channel-first approach through enhancements to its award-winning Nutanix Elevate Partner Program, recognized with a 5-star rating from CRN for six consecutive years. The launch of a new Premier Partner Category will celebrate partners who demonstrate exceptional expertise and investment in Nutanix solutions, underscoring the company’s focus on profitability, trust, and long-term growth for its ecosystem. Nutanix empowers partners with the flexibility to choose the OEM vendor that best supports their strategy, while building the right solutions to meet customer needs. With over 1,500 validated ISVs certified on Nutanix AHV, the company enables partners to deliver the solution of choice to the customers with agility and flexibility.

Shaista Ahmed, Director, Channel & Ecosystem, Middle East & Africa, Nutanix, adds: “Nutanix has always been a channel-first company, and our partners remain central to our growth. Our focus has never just been about technology features - it’s about building trust and enabling our partners to thrive. Our message at GITEX is clear: Nutanix is the most profitable, reliable, and future-proof partner for the hybrid multicloud era.”

Nutanix will be exhibiting at Hall 6, Stand C10 at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, welcoming customers, partners, and industry peers to experience how its ‘One Platform’ vision is shaping the future of hybrid multicloud and AI-driven digital transformation. Trade visitors interested can book a meeting here.