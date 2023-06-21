Makkah, KSA:– Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, has announced that it participated as a silver sponsor of the Career and Innovation Forum 2023, an event organized by Makkah’s Umm Al-Qura University to foster entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation. The Forum was within the framework of the University’s endeavour to harness its students’ and graduates’ knowledge and technical capabilities in the Saudi labour market. The three-day event had over 18,000 visitors and 50 international tech companies participating.

Commenting on Nutanix’s participation, Mr. Yazan Nofal, Senior Account Manager at Nutanix commented, “It was our honour and pleasure to participate in and sponsor the Forum that was intended to help students in Saudi connect with local and international employers. We were eager to hear from them about their aspirations and reflect that in our plans to develop programmes that nurture and provide direction and a clear career path for these students, keeping in mind the demands of the market as well. We at Nutanix Saudi remain committed to supporting the community and growing such partnerships in a way that will help meet the strategic demand for Enterprise Cloud in the Kingdom so that enterprises can take the leap into uncompromising Cloud freedom and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.”

Education is one of main pillars of Saudi’s Vision 2030 and Nutanix is dedicated to supporting this mission by providing technical education to Saudi youth. The company is committed to ensuring that its customers and partners receive the latest education and certifications to allow them to enhance their knowledge and value and better themselves in their roles. Nutanix University features programs that are a mix of online, in-person, and self-paced learning. Nutanix User Group is a dedicated technical community for its Saudi IT champions. In an effort to help develop IT skills in the country, Nutanix is working with public academies, to build educational services for Saudi youth to train them with technical skills that are needed for the future.

Mr. Sakhr Alsulami, Business Services and Resources Manager at Nutanix said, “As an employer, Nutanix fosters an inclusive working environment and a culture driven by flexibility, growth and work-life balance. Employee wellbeing is of prime importance and we have several initiatives in this regard including our quarterly company-wide wellness day. We are looking for unexpected talents to help us disrupt the industry with a new approach, and we believe that our participation at events like the Umm Al-Qura University Career and Innovation Forum will help us achieve that objective.”

Candidates interested in a career at Nutanix can learn more here - https://www.nutanix.com/company/careers

-Ends-