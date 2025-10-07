DUBAI, UAE — Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced, alongside European hyperscaler OVHcloud, the availability of the Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) solution on OVHcloud. The milestone deepens the collaboration between the two companies and provides enterprises with solutions to build sustainable hybrid and multicloud deployments that support European data-sovereignty objectives.

In light of heightened focus on European data-sovereignty and regulatory standards, the announcement introduces capabilities that can help strengthen disaster-recovery posture and support compliance with such standards, while enabling customers to modernise their hybrid-cloud strategies. Additionally, the announcement signals a technology integration for customers representing another choice at a time when flexibility has become critical. There is a growing need for alternatives as customers reassess their VMware strategy following the Broadcom acquisition, with many now transitioning workloads.

“Our collaboration with Nutanix Elevate Service Provider partner, OVHcloud, expands the freedom of choice we promise our customers,” said Sammy Zoghlami, Senior Vice President (SVP) EMEA at Nutanix. “By expanding the Nutanix on OVHcloud offering to now include Nutanix Cloud Clusters, enterprises are provided with a solution to build a sustainable public cloud platform that supports European data-sovereignty objectives. Together, we’re enabling customers to protect critical workloads, migrate to the cloud, and modernise to innovate with confidence, with more still to come.”

OVHcloud as a trusted platform

For enterprises focusing on European data-sovereignty and regulatory considerations the expansion of OVHcloud's Nutanix portfolio to include NC2 provides a credible alternative. As organisations weigh sovereignty, sustainability, and cost predictability in their cloud strategies, the Nutanix and OVHcloud partnership delivers a platform that combines trusted Nutanix innovation with OVHcloud’s European-owned datacentres. The result is greater flexibility to move and scale workloads, with controls that help keep customer data and key operations within European jurisdictions.

“This strengthened partnership with Nutanix reinforces OVHcloud’s position as Europe’s sovereign cloud,” said Caroline Comet-Fraigneau, Chief Sales Officer OVHcloud. “Enterprises today are looking for trusted, transparent, and efficient alternatives for their hybrid multicloud strategies. Nutanix Cloud Clusters on OVHcloud provides exactly that, through a seamless path with the performance and sovereignty that our customers demand.”

Unlocking ROI through sustainability

Hybrid multicloud deployments not only simplify modernisation, but can deliver ROI via sustainability benefits. A recent IDC White Paper sponsored by Nutanix, Hybrid Multicloud Deployment Choices Can Increase ROI Via Sustainability Benefits, shows how Nutanix hybrid multicloud deployments reduced rack space by up to 80% for one organisation, cut carbon emissions by 200 metric tons per year for another, and cut energy consumption by 60%-80% for both organisations that were interviewed.

Mapping a joint future

The collaboration expands the ongoing engagement between the two companies to provide a seamless experience to their joint customers. Customers can already see OVHcloud appear within the Nutanix account experience (My Nutanix), streamlining how they discover and engage NC2 on OVHcloud.

NC2 on OVHcloud delivers immediate value. Built on OVHcloud’s high-performance Nutanix-qualified bare-metal servers, customers gain the simplicity of Nutanix software combined with OVHcloud’s sustainable infrastructure. It is complemented by the added benefits of its European heritage, low-carbon datacentres, and a predictable cost model that avoids egress fees.

“Across the Middle East, governments and enterprises are placing increasing emphasis on digital sovereignty, sustainable innovation, and cost predictability in their cloud strategies. With the availability of Nutanix Cloud Clusters on OVHcloud, customers in the region gain a sovereign, sustainable, and flexible multicloud alternative to modernise infrastructure, strengthen compliance, and accelerate digital transformation with confidence,” said Raif Abou Diab, Country Manager, South Gulf & Sub-Saharan Africa at Nutanix.

Customer impact

Nutanix and OVHcloud already support a wide range of customers across Europe, a testament to the strength of their collaboration and the trust enterprises place in their combined offering. With Nutanix on OVHcloud, organisations are embracing the opportunity to simplify hybrid cloud strategies while to help meet sovereignty, sustainability, and cost-efficiency goals. Their perspectives highlight both the value of this partnership today and the confidence it inspires for future modernisation.

"As a biopharmaceutical company, data sovereignty and compliance are critical for LFB. Nutanix Cloud Clusters on OVHcloud give us the ability to modernise our infrastructure while ensuring our sensitive data remains in a trusted European cloud. This combination allows us to simplify operations, strengthen resilience, and continue delivering innovation in healthcare with full confidence in security and compliance,” Paul Bodet, CTO, LFB Group.

"As a digital services and solutions provider, Inetum is committed to helping enterprises simplify and accelerate their journey to hybrid cloud. With Nutanix Cloud Clusters on OVHcloud, we can offer our customers a sovereign, cost-effective alternative backed by seamless operations across on-premises and cloud. This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver modernisation projects with greater speed, predictability, and confidence," Hemant Lamba, CEO Inetum Solutions.

Availability

Nutanix Cloud Clusters (NC2) on OVHcloud is available immediately in EMEA. More information can be found at https://www.nutanix.com/products/nutanix-cloud-clusters/ovhcloud

