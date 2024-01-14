The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) Medical University of Bahrain welcomed on campus for their first visit to Bahrain, nursing students from Keele University (UK) as part of an ongoing exchange programme between the universities.

Keele University nursing students, Ms Victoria House, Ms Katherine Towle and Ms Igbal Zein participated in lectures on campus and clinical observerships in local healthcare facilities. Commenting on this new experience abroad, the students noted that the teaching of the nursing curriculum in Bahrain is more comprehensive. Comparatively, the students also noted the higher nurse-to-patient ratio in Bahrain and the advanced medical and simulation technology used in clinical settings.

Last June, six nursing students from RCSI Medical University of Bahrain spent three weeks at Keele University, UK, to experience teaching, clinical simulation and hospital visits. Nursing students, Ms Fatema Qaher, Ms Shaikha Ali, Ms Manar Alnahham, Ms Zahra Alzainuddin, Ms Aysha Alrowaiei and Ms Sara Mohamed, all Year 3 students, immersed themselves in a multi-cultural healthcare environment and gained first-hand experience interacting with patients from diverse backgrounds.

The nursing students visited various clinical sites in the UK, including psychiatric, maternity, minor injury services, and community home visits by interacting with elderly patients with varying health challenges from diabetic care to end-of-life care.

Professor Kathryn Strachan, Head of School of Nursing & Midwifery, commented: “International experience plays a significant role in increasing the knowledge and skills of nurses through multi-cultural patient interactions and diverse patient care experiences. As a health sciences university, we are committed to delivering an international nursing curriculum and exploring various global observership opportunities. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to our public and private partner hospitals for hosting the Keele University nursing students and for fostering an international outlook for the nursing profession.”

With its purpose-built campus and vibrant student experience, RCSI Medical University of Bahrain focuses on providing our students with a comprehensive educational experience

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

