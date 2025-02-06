Dubai, UAE – NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and IT services, has successfully closed its previously announced acquisition of Niveus Solutions, a premier cloud engineering company specializing in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services. The acquisition accelerates NTT DATA’s position as a leading provider of GCP solutions and strengthens its capabilities to deliver transformative cloud services to global clients. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Niveus Solutions supports NTT DATA’s commitment to expanding its global Google Cloud Business Unit and enhances its Cloud and AI portfolio to help clients achieve their vision of an AI-led enterprise. The acquisition builds on NTT DATA's recently expanded strategic partnership with Google Cloud which focuses on co-innovating data analytics and GenAI solutions for enterprise clients.

Niveus Solutions adds over 1,000 GCP engineering professionals to NTT DATA’s cloud services team with expertise in GCP native modernization, data analytics and AI, further bolstering NTT DATA’s capabilities. With a proven track record across industries such as financial services, manufacturing, automotive, retail and logistics, Niveus Solutions enhances NTT DATA’s capabilities to deliver scalable, secure and industry specific cloud solutions globally.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have diverse experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. Visit us at nttdata.com.