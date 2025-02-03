Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, announced the appointment of Nidal Abu-Saadeh as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Nidal’s appointment highlights NTT DATA’s commitment to strengthening its position as a top global systems integrator in the region.

Nidal will lead initiatives to leverage NTT DATA’s global expertise to develop innovative solution offerings and drive strategic partnerships. He will also support KSA Country General Manager in upskilling local workforce, enhance customer experiences, and accelerating business growth in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s national digital transformation agenda.

“It is my distinct pleasure to announce the appointment of Nidal as our new CTO.” Said Rami Beidas, Country General Manager in Saudi Arabia for NTT DATA. “His appointment is a significant step forward in strengthening our brand recognition and capabilities in the Kingdom. Nidal brings an extensive background in technology and a forward-thinking vision that will undoubtedly propel our organization to new levels of innovation and excellence. We’re confident that his leadership will be instrumental in achieving our strategic goals.”

Nidal said, “I am thrilled to join NTT DATA in Saudi Arabia, and I look forward to being part of the company’s transformational journey. Here, NTT DATA has the potential to draw on the value of the global brand and achieve its growth aspirations in the Kingdom. Customer-centricity and our culture of innovation are the key differentiators that will help us drive this vision.”

Nidal has over 25 years of experience in the IT and telecommunications industries, with a proven track record of technical leadership. Prior to joining NTT DATA, he served as Head of Pre-Sales for various verticals at Solutions by STC, where he played a key role in enhancing system integration capabilities and leading engagements in mega transformational projects. Earlier in his career, he held various roles at Cisco, gaining extensive experience in the region.

Nidal holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering from King Fahad University of Petroleum and Minerals, Saudi Arabia. In his free time, he is an avid reader, passionate about travelling with his family, and committed to an active lifestyle through regular fitness pursuits.

About NTT DATA.

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As Global Top Employer, we have diverse experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future.