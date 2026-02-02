Dubai, United Arab Emirates: NRTC Group, one of the region’s leading fresh-produce groups, has launched Mazraati, a first-of-its-kind Farm-to-Fork digital platform designed to improve traceability, quality control, logistics coordination, and transparency across the UAE’s agri-food supply chain. The platform is digitally powered by Etheral IT Solutions LLC.

The launch was unveiled at Gulfood Green 2026, marking a significant milestone in NRTC’s sustainability-led transformation and its commitment to supporting national food-security objectives.

Mazraati addresses long-standing inefficiencies in the fresh-food value chain, where fragmentation, limited visibility, and manual processes have historically led to quality losses and wastage at the farm, packhouse, and logistics stages. Built as a single, unified digital ecosystem, the platform connects farmers, packhouses, quality-control teams, cold-chain logistics providers, warehouses, and buyers, delivering real-time, end-to-end visibility from harvest to final delivery.

The initiative aims to onboard more than 260 farmers by 2027, leveraging NRTC’s expanding local-farm network and recent acquisitions, including Ripe Organic, Mahsool, and other UAE-based production initiatives.

“For decades, the Farm-to-Fork model in the region has been constrained by fragmented systems and limited traceability,” said Mohammed Alrifai, Group CEO of NRTC. “Mazraati directly addresses these gaps by digitising the entire journey of produce, starting at the farm and extending through logistics, quality control, and delivery.”

Operationally, the platform automates vehicle routing, crate movement, temperature monitoring, and packhouse receiving through QR-based verification. Transit losses are digitally recorded, and AI-supported quality grading is applied at the point of inspection, enabling consistent standards, accountability, and data-driven decision-making across the supply chain.

Mazraati delivers value across all stakeholder groups. Farmers gain digital visibility into quantities supplied, quality grades, and QC outcomes, while payment tracking enhances trust and accuracy. Logistics partners benefit from automated route planning, real-time monitoring, and crate-level traceability, improving efficiency and loss prevention. Buyers receive early visibility into incoming stock quality and quantities, supporting better demand planning and pricing decisions.

The platform also digitally captures ESG parameters at the farm level, creating a measurable baseline to support continuous improvement, responsible sourcing, and sustainability reporting.

“This is not simply a technology rollout. It represents a structural shift in how food moves from farm to fork in the UAE,” Alrifai added. “Mazraati strengthens resilience, reduces waste, and delivers long-term value across the agri-food ecosystem.”

Bhaskaran Srinivasan, Co-Founder & CEO at Etheral IT Solutions, said the platform serves as “a living digital backbone for the agri-food supply chain,” integrating AI-driven quality verification, real-time logistics intelligence, and end-to-end data capture to eliminate long-standing blind spots.

At Gulfood Green 2026, NRTC showcased its integrated agri-food ecosystem, with participation from group entities including Mirak, Al Hashemeya Farms, Ripe Organic, Taaza, and Mahsool.

About NRTC Group

Founded in 1973, NRTC Group (Nassar Al Rifai Trading Company) is one of the region’s leading importers, distributors, and processors of fresh fruits and vegetables, with operations spanning the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and Egypt. Built on a fully integrated farm-to-fork ecosystem, the Group oversees global sourcing, farming, processing, packaging, logistics, distribution, and consumer delivery across multiple markets.

NRTC Group’s portfolio includes: NRTC (UAE & KSA distribution), Mirak (UAE-based production, packing and processing), Al Hashemeya Farms – Egypt (strategic farmland acquisition enhancing upstream supply), Taaza and Ripe Organic (a newly acquired homegrown brand serving the organic and clean-label retail segment).

With sourcing from 50+ global origins, advanced supply chain infrastructure, and a strong presence across retail, HORECA, government, and e-commerce channels, NRTC Group plays a key role in supporting local farming, strengthening regional food resilience, and advancing the UAE’s Food Security Strategy 2051 as part of the wider Ghitha Holding / IHC ecosystem.

For more information visit www.nrtcgroup.com

