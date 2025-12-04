Abu Dhabi, UAE: The National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) has concluded its successful participation in the inaugural edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2025, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Representative of the Ruler in Al Ain Region. The event was organized by the ADNEC Group, in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers Club.

The NRC’s booth attracted strong engagement from visitors of all backgrounds, offering informative presentations and awareness workshops on addiction prevention, and the importance of family support to enhance treatment and rehabilitation programs. Participants praised the Center’s national efforts in promoting a culture of prevention and social reintegration.

Yousef Altheeb Alketbi, CEO of the National Rehabilitation Center, expressed his pride in the Center’s successful involvement, stating:

“We take great pride in the success of our participation in this event, which provided an invaluable opportunity to engage directly with the public, partners, and relevant institutions. This constructive interaction reaffirms the importance of continued collaboration to build an informed society, one free from the scourge of drugs and fortified by knowledge and shared responsibility.”

The National Rehabilitation Center places great emphasis on participating in national and community events as part of its mission to promote awareness and health education about the dangers of addiction, strengthen preventive efforts, and enhance cooperation with various institutions to achieve a healthy, safe, and sustainable society.

About the National Rehabilitation Center (NRC):

Founded in 2002 through the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) is one of the key centers in the network of hospitals that are governed by The Medical Office, a subsidiary of the PureHealth Group. As the UAE’s leading authority on rehabilitation and addiction treatment, NRC has established itself as a pioneer in this vital area. Recognized by WHO in 2017 as a regional leader, NRC continues to drive innovation in prevention, treatment, and recovery through research, strategic partnerships, and evidence-based solutions in collaboration with government and semi-government entities.