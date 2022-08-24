Not Just for Vegans Market is set to make its much-anticipated return to Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens on Sunday 28 August

Visitors to the indoor community market can expect stalls stocked with ethical produce, including everything from clothes to homeware, skincare to foodstuffs across two floors of the hotel, as well as a stream of workshops throughout the day

Dubai, UAE: Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, the city’s coolest neighbourhood boutique hangout, has partnered with ethical company Not Just For Vegans to host its third market, following a hugely successful first and second editions.

Taking place from 12pm until 6pm, the expanded market will now take over two floors of the hotel – both the lobby area and The Study on P2, with an increased number of vendors set to sell everything from candles and clothes to food and facewash.

While all products are vegan-friendly, their quality mean that – as the artisanal boutique’s name suggests – they are inclusive and can be enjoyed by everyone. The market will also include children’s activities, such as playdough making as well as arts and crafts.

The fair will also be host to a number of workshops including talks on beating fast fashion, how to make vegan food easily, as well as handcrafting sustainable jewellery and accessories.

Visitors can expect to find brands including home textile company Pamumke; stunning artworks from Mariska Art+Design; wholesome, organic food inspired by Earthy, Organic, and Mystic energy from Holly Organico; vegan homeware from Oil&Wax, natural, herb-based beauty products, alternative remedies from Herbal Thymes; eco-friendly handbags from Rajoet, and many more.

Those keen to enjoy a bite while at the market can head to the hotel’s popular restaurants Social Company or LAH LAH, who boast plenty of delicious vegan options including ginger miso tofu soup, vegan rolls and dumplings, vegan burger, papaya chia pudding and braised eggplant tofu.

With community at the heart of Zabeel House by Jumeirah, the event will bring together like-minded local businesses appealing to both vegans and non-vegans. The collaboration provides visitors eco-friendly and sustainable products, while also giving back to the community by providing local businesses a platform to sell their products and increase brand awareness.

About Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens:

Born in Dubai, Zabeel House by Jumeirah™, The Greens, is an eclectic boutique hotel located in the heart of a vibrant neighbourhood, The Greens. High on design, low on complexity, the hotel offers brilliant basics and unexpected extras. Set in an upscale, casual environment, guests can also expect a touch of the instinctive hospitality that has become second nature from the creators of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah.

About the Onyx:

The Onyx project was developed by Ishraqah for Development, a leading UAE developer which has been established as a result of a strategic alliance between Al Zahran Group and Bin Mahfouz Group, two prominent business groups in the Gulf region. Ishraqah and its sister companies have a portfolio of real estate developments and investments worth over AED 5 billion spread across the UAE, KSA and other international markets.

Located in Onyx Tower 3 in the Greens, the hotel sits in the heart of ‘social Dubai’. Slightly off the tourist trail, this is the ideal mid-way stop between popular areas such as Dubai Marina and JLT, right on the cusp of Sheikh Zayed Road. With Dubai Media City just a skip away, it combines the best of creative businesses and social life in one vibrant neighbourhood. It’s just as easy to step into a pulse of the city as it is or step out of it.

