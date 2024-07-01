From personalised education to enhanced sports facilities and creative spaces, Nord Anglia Education sets a new standard for the British International Curriculum in the UAE, helping to shape the leaders of tomorrow

UAE: Nord Anglia Education, one of the world’s leading international schools organisations, is setting a new standard for educational excellence in the UAE.

Committed to shaping the leaders of tomorrow, Nord Anglia’s schools equip students with the skills, knowledge, and resilience needed to thrive in an ever-changing world. By offering independent study opportunities and relaxation areas to foster mental health and wellbeing, alongside innovative learning techniques that embrace teamwork, communication skills, and group collaboration, Nord Anglia’s schools are revolutionising British International Curriculum education in the region, providing students with the vital tools needed for their academic and professional futures.

As one of the world’s leading international schools groups, Nord Anglia Education understands the power of an effective learning environment, one that facilitates collaboration and teamwork, helps students develop vital interpersonal skills and appreciate different perspectives, and includes families in each child’s exciting educational journey.

The group’s commitment to enhancing student learning experiences is evident across its UAE schools, including Swiss International School Dubai, Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi, The British International School Abu Dhabi, and Nord Anglia International School Dubai. These leading schools provide unparalleled educational environments designed to inspire, empower, and transform students into future leaders.

EXPANDING HIGHER EDUCATION AND FACILITIES

In the country’s capital city, The British International School Abu Dhabi is undertaking several expansion projects to further enhance the learning experience. The innovative open-plan senior school, set to open in August 2024, features versatile seating, a social kitchen space, and collaborative zones. Additionally, a new 13-classroom multi-purpose building will be constructed and include a sports hall, a community café, and new science labs, providing students with a university-like environment. This setup encourages collaboration, hands-on learning, and social interaction, essential for developing the teamwork and communication skills needed in higher education and professional settings.

Meanwhile, Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi is set to welcome Year 9 and Year 10 students from August 2024, launching the GCSE programme and expanding a wealth of new facilities, including a secondary canteen, library, science, design and technology labs and a sports hall, broadening the school’s capacity to nurture and inspire young minds.

Nord Anglia International School Dubai continues to enhance its sixth form experience with facilities designed to foster collaboration, independent study, and relaxation, including common rooms, silent study areas, and a vibrant sixth form cafe. These enhancements create a supportive environment where students can focus on their studies, develop critical thinking skills, and manage stress effectively, preparing them for the academic rigour of university and the demands of professional life.

As the 84th school in the NAE global family and an IB World School, Swiss International School Dubai is renowned for its boarding facilities, and has plans to expand its sixth form centre, study rooms, common areas, and gardens, ensuring it meets diverse learning needs. These expansions support a holistic educational experience, promoting independent learning, personal growth, and cultural exchange.

ENHANCING CREATIVE SPACES AND TECHNOLOGY

The British International School Abu Dhabi is creating dynamic environments with a state-of-the-art auditorium, an Eco-Edventure Zone for Early Foundation Years students, new dance and drama studios, and future-forward creative technology centres. The school has a keen focus on fostering collaboration, problem-solving, and creative thinking with dedicated areas for brainstorming and coding.

Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi is enhancing its technology spaces with future-forward creative technology centres and labs for science, coding, design, and computer science. These facilities will allow students to experience greater global opportunities and Nord Anglia Education offers, including the exclusive MIT collaboration with advanced STEAM education, preparing each child for the complexities of the modern world.

Nord Anglia International School Dubai is exploring bespoke instrumental music and learning spaces.

Swiss International School Dubai prioritises creativity with music, art, and dance rooms, a new Arabic hub, purpose-built private music rooms, and extensive outdoor play areas. The school is expanding its mud garden for early learners, encouraging active engagement and exploration. It also boasts coding labs equipped with 3D printers, ensuring students adapt, innovate, and thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

COMPREHENSIVE SPORTS FACILITIES

The British International School Abu Dhabi’s impressive campus plays host to the British Schools Middle East games. The school’s dedicated students also receive coaching from the Manchester Thunder netball team.

Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi offers enhanced sports programmes utilising a football pitch, running track, theatre, gym, dance studio, tennis court, and swimming pools, including an Olympic-sized pool in a stunning rooftop location, which will enrich the overall learning experience. The programme also includes transformative trips to Tanzania and Switzerland for secondary students, giving older children an opportunity to venture overseas with their friends, and build new skills while exploring an exciting new environment. As a Nord Anglia Education school, integration of the group’s IMG programme is set to begin in the next academic year, further supporting students to develop the skills that experts have described as critical to the growth of student athletes. As part of this programme, students from all Nord Anglia schools will have the opportunity to travel to IMG Academy’s 400-acre campus in the United States to join exclusive programmes delivered by leading coaches and sports psychologists.

Swiss International School Dubai features a full-size climbing wall, a full techno gym, tennis, basketball, and padel tennis courts, promoting physical education, wellbeing and sports excellence.

Nord Anglia Education’s commitment to investing in student learning and experiences ensures that its schools are shaping the leaders of tomorrow. For more information, including enrolment and vacancies, visit www.nordangliaeducation.com/our-schools/middle-east/united-arab-emirates.

