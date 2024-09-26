Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Students at Nord Anglia Education’s four UAE schools benefit from collaborations with world-leading institutions including MIT, The Juilliard School, and UNICEF, helping them develop creativity, resilience, and leadership, and preparing them for success in a global world.

Nord Anglia’s UAE schools — the British International School Abu Dhabi, Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi, Nord Anglia International School Dubai, and Swiss International School Dubai — have also unveiled an impressive roster of international trips and extracurricular activities, designed to broaden horizons and develop well-rounded, globally-minded individuals.

Truly global experiences at the British International School Abu Dhabi

Through Nord Anglia’s global collaboration with UNICEF, three students from the British International School Abu Dhabi (BIS Abu Dhabi) were selected to join the NAE Student Summit in Houston this June — an event exclusively created for Nord Anglia students to raise awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through social impact projects.

BIS Abu Dhabi students are also able to take part in various international trips that promote cultural exchange, personal growth, and community service. One notable example is the annual expedition to Arusha, Tanzania, where students help build educational facilities and support local communities.

A BIS Abu Dhabi parent said: "This trip offers experiences parents can’t otherwise give to their children. To work within a local community in Tanzania, supporting families, allowed the children to see the lives and cultures of others in a way they never could have at home."

Alan Cocker, Principal of BIS Abu Dhabi, said: “Our commitment to sustainability and the SDGs is a cornerstone of our educational approach, and we are proud of the impactful work our students are doing.”

Innovative extracurriculars at Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi

At Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi (NAS Abu Dhabi), trips and extracurricular activities are integral to its holistic approach to education. Its flagship #MEtime (morning Enrichment) and Enrichment Activities Programme (EAP) offer more than 95 different activities across all year groups (including Early Years Foundation Stage), giving students opportunities to explore their talents, develop leadership skills, and grow into well-rounded individuals.

NAS Abu Dhabi's commitment to flexibility is seen in its enrichment activities. The #MEtime programme and the after-school Enrichment Activities Programme were designed to support the diverse needs of its families, with a focus on student well-being and development. NAS Abu Dhabi recognises the importance of factors like ensuring students get enough rest to thrive. This tailored approach allows students to start the day in a way that best suits each individual’s needs.

The success of these initiatives is reflected in parent feedback, with a recent survey revealing that the vast majority of parents enjoy the wide range of after-school activities offered.

Global Adventures at Nord Anglia International School Dubai (NAS Dubai)

Nord Anglia International School Dubai (NAS Dubai) offers an impressive array of international trips, sending over 1,300 students to destinations including the United States, Cambodia, France, Germany, Iceland, Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Cheryl McSweeney, Deputy Head of Whole School and Head of Trips said: "These trips foster life skills such as teamwork, leadership, critical thinking, and creativity. They allow for personal growth for many of our students and help them develop new friendships with like-minded peers who they previously may not have been friends with, creating a sense of belonging to the school community."

NAS Dubai’s trips have left a lasting impact on students and parents alike. A Year 8 parent shared: "The trip to Cambodia opened my daughter’s eyes to new cultures, biodiversity, and the beauty of our world. She couldn't stop talking about the exciting adventures and educational insights she gained during the trip."

Expanding Horizons at Swiss International School Dubai (SISD)

At Swiss International School Dubai (SISD) there is a strong commitment to broadening students' horizons through a variety of international trips and extracurricular activities. The school carefully selects destinations that offer rich cultural experiences and educational value, ensuring that each trip aligns with the IB curriculum and learning objectives.

Rania Hussein, Deputy Head of School, said: "Our students experience diverse cultures, which means we are developing globally minded people who are ready to thrive in a connected world. These experiences promote independence and broaden students’ perspectives, both essential for their personal and academic growth."

Parents have also expressed appreciation for the impact these trips have had on their children. One parent shared, "I am so grateful for what my son learned during last year’s trip to Kenya. The experience challenged him in new ways and helped him grow, both personally and academically."

Expanding international horizons for students

Looking ahead, the four Nord Anglia schools have ambitious plans to expand their international offerings.

BIS Abu Dhabi is breaking new ground with its first Hajj trip for Islamic students planned for 2025. The school is also expanding its offerings in Asia with upcoming trips to Nepal and Malaysia. Perhaps most exciting is the 2025 Gold Duke of Edinburgh Expedition to Borneo, a two-week expedition that will include curriculum-based teaching within the rainforest, significantly enhancing the IB curriculum.

As one of the newest members of the Nord Anglia Education family, NAS Abu Dhabi is excited to expand its international opportunities this year with trips planned for Tanzania and Switzerland. Mr Callum Brooks, Director of Sport, noted: "We’re excited about offering our students more chances to participate in global initiatives. These experiences will enhance their academic learning and develop their global citizenship and leadership skills."

NAS Dubai’s current trips, such as to Nepal, the USA, and Thailand, have been highly successful, and the school plans to build upon this by soliciting feedback from students to help design future trips. NAS Dubai is also planning future trips to Tanzania and Switzerland, while exploring further opportunities within the Middle East and partnerships with The Juilliard School, MIT, and IMG Academy.

SISD is excited to expand their programme by introducing new destinations via Nord Anglia’s international trips. The school remains dedicated to its annual ski trip to Switzerland, a beloved school tradition. These enrich both students' overall education and their personal development through opportunities to engage with different cultures and gain key life skills.

A Commitment to Global Education

These initiatives highlight Nord Anglia Education's dedication to enriching academic learning through global experiences, preparing students to succeed in an interconnected world. With a wide range of international trips and extracurricular activities, Nord Anglia’s UAE schools are shaping well-rounded global citizens, giving them the skills and perspectives needed to excel in an ever-evolving world.

Click here to learn more about enrolments and vacancies at Nord Anglia’s schools in the UAE.

-Ends-

To schedule an interview, or for further information, please contact Brazen MENA: E: nordangliaeducation@brazenmena.com

About Nord Anglia Education

As one of the world's leading international schools organisations, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our 80+ schools in 33 countries around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child, go to nordangliaeducation.com.