Personalised pathways and industry partnerships set students on a journey to future careers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Nord Anglia Education (NAE) schools in the UAE are launching an exciting array of new academic and vocational pathways. Focused on preparing students for the challenges of a rapidly evolving job market, these new initiatives are designed to inspire and empower the next generation of leaders.

The British International School Abu Dhabi (BIS Abu Dhabi), Swiss International Scientific School Dubai (SISD), Nord Anglia International School Dubai (NAS Dubai), and Nord Anglia International School Abu Dhabi (NAS Abu Dhabi) offer a variety of programmes, including the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme, A-Levels, and vocational qualifications like BTEC. These academic pathways empower students to cultivate a robust educational foundation that aligns with their individual strengths and aspirations.

With growing demand, the schools are expanding their offerings for the upcoming academic year. BIS Abu Dhabi has introduced BTEC Sport and BTEC IT, following the successful introduction of BTEC Business last year. SISD is exploring the introduction of Sports and Sports Science-focused options, while NAS Dubai plans to offer a BTEC in eSports, further enhancing the range of opportunities available to students.

"Innovation drives everything we do, which is why we’re offering more academic and vocational choices than ever before," says Rob Walls, Managing Director of Nord Anglia, Middle East. "By expanding our pathways and strengthening industry partnerships, we ensure students have the tools they need to succeed, whether in the UAE or globally."

Personalised Pathways and Industry Collaborations

Nord Anglia Education’s approach combines academic excellence with real-world experiences, ensuring students develop both the knowledge and practical insights needed to thrive in their future careers. Each of its UAE schools offers unique pathways supported by industry collaborations that bring learning to life, connecting classroom theory with hands-on applications.

At BIS Abu Dhabi, students can choose from the IB Diploma Programme or the BTEC qualifications in Business, IT and Sports. These programmes equip students not only with academic success but also with practical skills relevant to modern workplaces. Through a long-standing partnership with Marriott Hotels, BTEC Business students undertake work placements in the hospitality sector, gaining real-world experience that complements classroom learning. “From critical thinking to leadership, our programmes equip students with everything they need to excel,” says Paul Cochlin, Head of Senior School (Curriculum) at BIS Abu Dhabi.

SISD continues to enhance its academic pathways by offering vocational programs such as BTEC, alongside the increasingly popular IB Career-related Programme (IBCP). Strengthened by partnerships with institutions like Les Roches International School of Hotel Management and Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management, these programmes provide students with hands-on experience. Rania Hussein, Deputy Head of School at SISD, explains: “The IB Career-related Programme and BTEC pathways seamlessly connect academic theory with real-world application, preparing our students for careers in industries such as hospitality and business. As an IB school, our focus from pre-kindergarten onwards is the development of life skills, in alignment with the IB Learner Profile. Therefore, expanding our offerings to include more skills-based courses for older students is a natural progression for us.”

Nord Anglia International School Dubai prioritises STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) through its A-Level and IB programmes. By forging strategic partnerships with universities and STEAM-oriented businesses, the school provides students with valuable real-world exposure, including internships and collaborative projects. Louise Nolan, Head of Sixth Form at NAS Dubai, emphasises: “These programmes connect academic theory with practical experience, preparing students to excel in global careers.”

NAS Abu Dhabi provides personalised academic pathways to meet the diverse needs of its students. Currently offering the GCSE programme, the school will introduce A-Levels in the next academic year. Collaboration with local leaders and organisations, such as hosting Expert Talks, gives students real-world insights and experiences that connect classroom learning to future career opportunities. “The partnerships open doors to future opportunities, preparing students for both academic success and a purposeful future,” says Liam Cullinan, Principal and Head of Secondary at NAS Abu Dhabi.

Preparing Students for the Future Economy

Aligned with the goal of fostering a knowledge-driven global economy, Nord Anglia schools prepare students to thrive in future-focused skills such as technology, healthcare, and business. This approach is reflected in the success of NAE students, who regularly secure placements in top universities and leading companies worldwide.

Across all Nord Anglia Education schools, the goal is clear: to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and real-world experiences they need to thrive in a global economy. Through a combination of personalised academic pathways and strong industry partnerships, students are prepared to meet the challenges and seize the opportunities of an ever-evolving world.