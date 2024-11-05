Yellow Friday Sale: noon’s largest annual sale, running from November 23 to 30, offers massive discounts, flash deals, bundles, and special promotions across all categories, from fashion to electronics.

Dubai, UAE: noon, the Middle East’s leading digital marketplace, is ready to deliver an unprecedented shopping month in November with its highly anticipated 11.11 (Singles Day) Sale on November 7th and Yellow Friday Sale later in the month, the region’s biggest annual sales event.

With noon Minutes and supermall, noon offers fast, reliable access to thousands of products across diverse categories—delivered to customers' doors in under 15 or 45 minutes. This hyperlocal service enables partners to connect with customers in real-time, boosting reach, brand loyalty, and convenience.

“With noon Minutes and supermall, we’re giving both customers and selling partners a highly efficient, hyperlocal service that adapts to today’s fast-paced lifestyles. November’s mega sales show how noon continues to lead in delivering exceptional value and convenience across the region,” said Neha Choudhary, Growth & Onsite, noon.

Key Highlights:

11.11 (Singles Day) Sale: Taking place on November 7th, this sale will feature unbeatable prices and exclusive deals, giving partners an opportunity to drive major traffic and sales on high-demand products.

noon Food: is a platform delivering an exceptional dining experience straight to your door in minutes, with unbeatable discounts and exclusive offers this November. From your favorite food brands to a variety of delicious dishes, enjoy fast, reliable delivery that turns every meal into a moment to savor—all with the convenience you expect, without the wait.

Increased spending power: Flexible payment options, including BNPL and exclusive bank partnerships, give customers greater purchasing power. ADCB and Emirates NBD, cardholders enjoy cashback offers and discounts, making it easier to shop without stretching budgets. With BNPL partners Tabby and Tamara, customers can split payments, noon One customers with ADCB credit cards enjoy a 30% discount, while Emirates NBD noon One Visa cardholders receive up to 20% off across noon platforms.

November’s noon mega sales highlight the platform’s mission to empower businesses through efficient logistics, fast delivery, and competitive pricing. noon’s regional network ensures partners can reach customers quickly with reliable last-mile solutions. At the heart of these sales is noon’s commitment to speed, convenience, and value, offering a seamless experience for both busy customers and selling partners.

ABOUT NOON.COM

noon.com was founded with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region's digital landscape's future. noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in the Middle East region with outstanding value and support. On December 12th, 2017, noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.

