Nokia will deliver cutting-edge CDC-F architecture for high reliability, availability and flexibility, addressing evolving customer needs.

Transworld Associates (TWA) launches, for the first time in the region, 400Gbps per lambda transmission over a subsea system in Pakistan, powered by Nokia's PSE-Vs technology.

Karachi, Pakistan – Transworld Associates (TWA) will use Nokia’s optical transport solution to build a new optical network connecting Pakistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman as part of its submarine capacity expansion plan. A submarine capacity backhaul system is also being deployed in Karachi Metro. The project will support transformation in the region by accommodating the exponential growth of data and bandwidth links between data centers.

The new optical network between Pakistan, UAE and Oman will boast a capacity of 9.2Tb/s, helping to support business and end users as the need for improved connectivity across the region intensifies. The submarine backhaul system will have a capacity of 28.8Tb/s, and will feature a per-wavelength data rate of 600Gb/s.

To meet TWA’s increasing bandwidth demand, Nokia will provide its 1830 Photonic Service Switch platforms. Powered by fifth-generation super-coherent Photonic Service Engine (PSE-Vs), the solution robustly manages large data volumes and optimizes network performance, while championing environmental sustainability through its low energy consumption per bit.

Nokia will also deploy its state-of-the-art CDC-F (Colorless Directionless Contentionless and Flexgrid) technology to enhance end-user experience, establish a secure and resilient network, and provide higher bandwidth for the webscalers in the region. The network will be capable of handling terabits of traffic with 600Gbps per lambda initially, with future expansions planned to support 1.2T per lambda transmission.

Saad Muzaffar Waraich, President and CEO of Transworld Associates, said: “Innovation guides our path as we introduce a cutting-edge network, carefully crafted to be futureproof and seamlessly handle terabytes of traffic. Embracing efficiency, we spearhead a paradigm shift by leveraging the power of Network Management Systems to streamline operational activities. With Nokia’s cutting-edge technology, we empower our customers to navigate the market with confidence and seize new business opportunities.”

Rima Manna, VP Network Infrastructure Middle East at Nokia, said, “Introducing groundbreaking technology in new regions and helping our customers harness the exponential potential of networks is always exciting. Together with TWA, we are ready to establish a new benchmark for connectivity and performance in the region, offering market-leading performance for enterprises, service providers, webscalers and end users.”

