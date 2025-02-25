Collaboration addresses challenges in urban and historic areas by enabling seamless outdoor and indoor connectivity

Solution to accelerate 5G expansion while reducing costs and deployment complexities

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Nokia and AGC have agreed on a partnership to transform the way telecom service providers expand network coverage. Through this MoU, Nokia will integrate its small cell radios with AGC’s WAVE by AGC glass antenna technology, delivering a seamless connectivity solution designed for challenging urban environments and iconic places.

As demand for network capacity continues to surge in dense urban environments, operators face increasing challenges in deploying traditional antennas due to strict permitting requirements, aesthetic concerns, and high installation costs. Glass antennas can overcome these barriers by enabling discreet yet high-performance connectivity, allowing operators to enhance both indoor and outdoor network performance.

By leveraging transparent glass antenna technology, telecom service providers can significantly accelerate network deployments in dense cityscapes, historic districts, and modern architectural environments. This solution eliminates the need for complex camouflage installations, reduces the risk of vandalism, and streamlines the approval process for new network rollouts.

The partnership between Nokia and AGC represents a significant leap forward in 5G and private wireless deployments, ensuring that enterprises and service providers can seamlessly meet evolving connectivity demands. By prioritizing efficiency, scalability, and aesthetic integration, this collaboration sets a new standard for next-generation network solutions.

For further inquiries, media interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Nthabi Mokitimi-Dlamini

Nthabeleng.mokitimi_dlamini@nokia.com

Resources and additional information: Webpage: Mobile networks

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About AGC

AGC Glass Europe produces, processes and markets flat glass for the construction industry (external glazing and interior decoration), car manufacture and other industrial sectors (transport, solar power and high-tech). It is the European branch of AGC, a world leader in flat glass. It has over 100 sites throughout Europe and employs around 13,000 employees.

More information on www.agc-glass.eu (corporate site), www.agc-yourglass.com (glass for the construction industry) and www.agc-automotive.com (for the automotive industry).

About WAVE by AGC

Wave is a project initiated by AGC, that delivers a range of innovative telecom solutions for better connectivity outdoors in the cities as well as inside the buildings. AGC has a 40 years’ experience in telecommunication and antenna for automotive and electronics applications. More information on https://wavebyagc.com/en/

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube