Amman:- Nobles Properties announced the availability of plots for purchase in the second phase of AlShahd City 4, the country’s largest private residential compound situated near the intersection of the Amman Development Corridor and the Airport Road. The announcement follows the selling out of available plots in the project’s first phase.

The real estate developer indicated that market demand drove its decision to release the second phase ahead of schedule, noting that AlShahd City 4 comprises a total of three phases covering an area of 200,000 square meters (approximately 2.2 million square feet).

Nobles Properties’ Executive Director, Wael Qassem, said the company will deliver the project with integrated infrastructure, including road, electricity, water, and sewage networks. He added the enclosed development will include parks and public services within a safe, gated environment. He noted the project’s strategic location, construction-ready infrastructure, flexible payment plan and exceptional amenities led to high customer demand and the rapid sale of the initial stage.



Omar Ayesh, Chairman of the Nobles Group, said AlShahd City 4, with its integrated services and distinctive lifestyle, represents a significant leap in the composition of residential compounds in the Jordanian market. He added several residential, hospitality and industrial projects are in the design phase and preparing to launch within Nobles’ vision of developing sustainable, environmentally friendly cities that offer exceptional services.

Nobles Properties is an international real estate developer established in Dubai during 2008. Nobles Properties builds and manages distinctive lifestyle developments including commercial, residential, and mixed-use projects. Omar Ayesh, the company’s founder, built one of the region’s most iconic projects in Dubai, the Princess Tower, which reigned as the tallest residential tower in the world for years. Nobles Properties operates in North America, Turkey, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Contact:

Nobles Properties – Media Inquiries

PR@noblesproperties.com