Riyadh: The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has launched its “No Limits” campaign, timed with the inaugural voyage of Aroya, the first Saudi cruise ship to sail in the Red Sea. The campaign is designed to encourage increased participation in a range of coastal tourism activities, including cruises, yachting, diving, snorkeling, recreational fishing, recreational boating, and beach activities.

The campaign is set to highlight the navigational marine tourism activities in the Red Sea, focusing on the region’s unique attractions, such as its warm winter climate, vibrant coral reefs, and expansive golden sands stretching over 1,800 kilometers, making it an exceptional destination worth visiting to discover unique coastal tourism experiences offered by leading investors. These experiences meet the standards set by SRSA to ensure enjoyable experiences for both tourists and operators, adhering to the highest levels of safety and security while protecting the marine environment.

The launch of the campaign, coinciding with the arrival of the first Saudi cruise ship, represents a key development in enhancing coastal tourism, particularly in cruise-related activities. This aligns with SRSA’s ongoing efforts to regulate, organize, and expand the coastal tourism sector in line with its mandates, contributing to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. The campaign also outlines the locations and types of activities offered by certified operators, ensuring tourists have structured access to a range of high-quality experiences.

To further advance these efforts, SRSA has issued its first Maritime Tourism Agent License to the Red Sea Cruise Company, Cruise Saudi, along with its inaugural Leisure Tourism Technical License for the Aroya cruise ship. In addition, SRSA has introduced a set of regulations and four Technical Codes, all aimed at strengthening coastal tourism infrastructure and attracting investment to elevate the overall quality of the Kingdom’s tourism offerings.

