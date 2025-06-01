Strategic collaboration to drive the UAE’s national MS agenda.

Abu Dhabi – The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) has signed a strategic agreement with Erth Zayed Philanthropies to advance its national multiple sclerosis (MS) agenda. As part of this agreement, Erth Zayed Philanthropies will contribute AED 25 million to support NMSS in delivering its core priorities, including advancing UAE’s first National Coalition for MS, a multi-sector platform to improve care, research, and inclusion across the country.

The agreement was signed by Her Excellency Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Vice Chair of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, and a representative from Erth Zayed Philanthropies during a formal ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

The announcement of this strategic agreement coincides with World MS Day, marked this year under the global theme “My MS Diagnosis: Navigating MS Together,” which highlights the importance of early detection and community support.

This year, Erth Zayed Philanthropies joins the National Coalition for MS as a founding partner, marking a pivotal step in the UAE’s efforts to advance equitable MS care and inclusion. This strategic partnership reinforces the UAE’s commitment to enhancing MS care, accelerating research, and advancing equity, catalyzing broader multi-sector engagement to shape a more inclusive and transformative national response.

Coalition members include Sanofi, Axios International, PureHealth and Manzil Healthcare Services, each playing a vital role in advancing care, awareness, and system-wide impact.

Her Excellency Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Vice Chair of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, said: “The establishment of the National Coalition for MS is a defining step in our mission to drive equitable access to MS care. This work is inspired by the legacy of our late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose vision was rooted in dignity, inclusion, and access to quality care for all. It is sustained by the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose commitment continues to shape the future of health and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global leader in innovative, people-centered healthcare.

“On World MS Day, we are proud to join the international community, not only in raising awareness, but in taking meaningful, coordinated action that has the potential to transform outcomes for people living with MS. Today, we are laying the foundations for long-term impact rooted in compassion, powered by collaboration, and guided by a shared responsibility to ensure that every member of our community has the opportunity to live a full and dignified life.”

The grant from Erth Zayed Philanthropies will directly support NMSS in delivering on its key priorities and enabling the National Coalition for MS to address the most pressing challenges faced by people living with MS in the UAE.

First announced on World MS Day in 2024, the National Coalition for MS was convened by NMSS to bring together government entities, healthcare providers, insurance and pharmaceutical companies, and educational institutions under a unified national agenda for MS.

The Coalition’s priorities for 2025-2026 are focused on improving access to patient support resources, promoting inclusive workplace policies, strengthening the skills of healthcare professionals through specialized training, increasing public understanding of MS to enable earlier diagnosis, and ensuring long-term sustainability through coordinated fundraising and investment in research.

Together, these priorities form an action-oriented framework designed to mobilize resources, strengthen inclusion across sectors, and ensure that the UAE is a world leader in MS care. As the Coalition moves into its implementation phase, its priorities will continue to be shaped by the voices and experiences of the MS community, ensuring that their needs, priorities, and aspirations drive every step of the journey.

Anchored in shared responsibility and measurable impact, the Coalition’s members are onboarded to lead or contribute to key initiatives, with defined commitments that span one to two years depending on the scope of work.

The Coalition’s priorities reflect a commitment to evidence-based solutions. Since its establishment, NMSS has invested AED 6.5 million in MS research, with the next NMSS research grant cycle set to launch on 23 June 2025.

As the Coalition transitions into its implementation phase, NMSS continues to call on stakeholders across sectors, from policymakers and healthcare institutions to academic bodies and donors, to join this pivotal movement.

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Established in 2022 under the Ministry of Community Empowerment, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) is a UAE-based NGO created to better the lives of people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) and their communities in the UAE through education, advocacy and advancing global efforts to finding a cure for MS.

NMSS is governed by a board of trustees, advised by a local and international Strategic Advisory Committee and Medical Advisory Committee, and supported by MS ambassadors and volunteers. Together, they ensure that people living with MS have access to high-quality care and get the guidance they need through reliable resources.

NMSS works with leading national medical institutions and renowned global partners to build a trusted network of healthcare providers and support organizations. The society aims to raise awareness of MS, create a holistic ecosystem for the MS community in the UAE, and provide support and resources for individuals affected by MS.

For more information about MS and the NMSS, please visit www.nationalmssociety.ae

About Erth Zayed Philanthropies

Erth Zayed Philanthropies is a network foundation established in November 2024 to coordinate and strengthen the UAE’s philanthropic efforts worldwide. Operating from Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, the Foundation is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

Erth Zayed Philanthropies promotes philanthropy as a catalyst, complementing other forms of aid. Its affiliates deliver initiatives across the UAE and in more than 90 countries, focusing on community service, healthcare, education, environmental stewardship, agriculture and food security, and economic empowerment. Through direct programmes, strategic partnerships, and catalytic funds, the Foundation supports long-term, values-led solutions to humanitarian and development challenges.