The pharmacy shall cater to 10k families in the vicinity

Abu Dhabi/Sharjah: Addressing the needs of the patients residing in the neighbourhoods of Butina, Nabba, Mussalla, Ghuwair and Mujairah, NMC Medical Center at Rola, Sharjah dedicates a new pharmacy to the communities in and around the localities of Rola. The brief yet elegant function was presided over by Michael Davis, CEO of NMC Healthcare, Clancey Po, President Operations, Dr Kishan Pakkal, Hospital GM and Pradeep George General Manager, NMC Medical Centres at Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and RAK, and community leaders, doctors, and staff.

Dr Anil C Raman, MBBS, MD, Specialist Internal Medicine & Medical Director, NMC Medical Center, Rolla, Sharjah, said, “Pharmacies are the first line of communication about medical problems with many patients who prefer OTC products. Some years back a patient presented to me with heartburn which was originally referred by a pharmacist as he thought it is not a “normal gas problem”. Ultimately it turned out to be a heart attack. In a given community pharmacies can act as a bridge between a physician and a non-medico individual.”

“The role of the pharmacy has changed from merely a cough-cold-fever pills shop to an intermediary between a community and a health care facility,” said Michael Davis. “This change in the definition of a pharmacy is cementing the importance of pharmacies in a present-day, healthy community, as it has evolved to the art, practice, profession of preparing, preserving, compounding and dispensing complex medical therapies, thereby completely transforming its meaning and purpose.”

The pharmacy at Rola would dispense a wide range of medicines including orals injectables, tablets, pediatric range, controlled medications, in-patient disposables, over the counter products etc. and would be manned by eight qualified pharmacists serving over 1000 patients a day and offering its services to over 10k families in the neighborhood.

NMC said it has a network of 30 pharmacies in the UAE.

-Ends-

About NMC Health

NMC is the largest integrated private healthcare platform in the UAE and the third largest in Oman. The company employs over 12,000 people and serves over 5.4 million patients annually through its large network of 11 hospitals, 54 community clinics and specialty care centres and 1,400 in-patient hospital beds.

NMC’s integrated model has five core complementary business verticals with a diversified healthcare offering. NMC’s healthcare excellence is underpinned by strong local brands, presence and reach that is synonymous with the delivery of quality care across the full spectrum of healthcare services at each stage of a patient’s journey.

For more information:

Anurag Kashyap

VP Marketing and Corporate Communications

NMC Healthcare Ltd.

Email Anurag.Kashyap@nmc.ae

https://nmc.ae/