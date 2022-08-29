Saudi Arabia’s most exciting and innovative automobile partnership, NMC-Kia, continues to redefine the showroom and service center experience across the Kingdom as they expand its network throughout the Western Region of Saudi Arabia. With their latest “3S’ innovation, where Showroom, Service center, and Spare parts are combined in one exceptional destination, NMC-Kia continues to attract new customers as they fulfill their purposes to Innovate, Serve and Inspire.

Hassan Shamrani, GCEO of National Marketing Company added: “The NMC has introduced advanced digital showroom concepts to enhance the customer experience with the launch of the Jeddah flagship showroom, as well as the combined showroom, Service, and Spare Parts centers in Taif, Makkah, Tabuk, Jizan, Najran, Abha, Yanbu, Jeddah, And Al Madinah, customers can now enjoy modern, best-in-class retail facilities which will become the standard for NMC moving forward. At NMC Automotive, we employ and train skilled engineers and technicians to maintain the highest standards in road handling, comfort, finish, and presentation. NMC provides an exceptional experience, unlike any other dealer. Over 80 trained staff in these 12 centers will ensure you receive the highest quality services to keep your Kia running at optimal efficiency and performance.

Craig Hardie, Group Chief Operations Officer for National Marketing Company, said: “Our 3S destinations, feature Showroom, Service centers, and Spare parts in a unique customer experience that provides everything you want in your Kia vehicle – from purchase to after-sales service to genuine Kia spare parts at one location. All centers feature a structured combination of visual identity and customer journey with the new Kia brand philosophy, Movement That Inspires. Aligned with National Marketing Company's vision to shift and position the Kia brand and values in the region”

NMC-Kia's current network consists of 12 showrooms and service centers in seven administrative regions. In addition, the service center on Palestine Road is a premium facility stretching over 2,830 sq meters with a capacity of 85 cars per day. Abha is the second-largest center, stretching over 2,500 sq meters and capable of serving over 35 vehicles per day.

The mobile service was launched in Jeddah, Makkah, and Khamis Mushait, in order to reach customers in their locations and serve them better.

For more information, please call 9200 34888 or visit www.kia.com/nmc or check the NMC-Kia social media channels to find out the latest news.

The National Marketing Company (NMC-KIA) is the exclusive distributor for Korean Kia cars in the Western Region of Saudi Arabia.

“NMC KIA is to Innovate. Serve. Inspire people with “The Drive to Win” and we champion and empower those who want to grow and be better, facilitating their success.

Our entire culture is built on the idea of “reliability“ with customer’s interest as NMC’s priority through operational innovation and customer-driven experiences, offering unparalleled convenience and agility in the Saudi market”

A legacy of growth, excellence, and success!

-Ends-