Part of Kia’s partnership with FIFA World Cup

The winner was selected from an extensive selection process throughout the Western region of the Kingdom

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:– National Marketing Company (NMC) and Kia, Saudi Arabia’s most exciting and innovative automotive partnership, are set to make the dreams of one talented young footballer come true by announcing the Official Match Ball Carrier (OMBC) for the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Saudi Arabia and Poland to be played on November 26 at Education City Stadium in Qatar.

Mr. Hassan Al-Shamrani, CEO of the National Marketing Company (NMC) said: “The Official Match Ball Carrier (OMBC) will take the first step onto the pitch carrying the match ball in their hands alongside the two teams, in front of thousands of football fans in the stadium and millions of football fans watching around the world. For the young player selected to be the Official Match Ball Carrier, it is an unforgettable experience and one which will inspire them to move ‘One Step Closer’ to make their dreams come true. They get to see behind the scenes of a top international match and soak up all the FIFA World Cup 2022 atmosphere alongside some of the world’s greatest players, like Saudi captain Salm Al-Faraj and Poland superstar Robert Lewandowski.”

The Official Match Ball Carrier (OMBC) was chosen following a comprehensive selection process, carried out by the National Marketing Company in association with the Al-Majd Sports Academy, explained Mr. Al-Shamrani. Eight academies were invited to participate by sending their best three young players to try out for the honor. The selection process took place on Friday, September 2, at the headquarters of the Al-Majd Sports Academy, under the supervision of Saudi football stars Abdel Rahim Jezawi, Kamel Al-Mousa, and Muhannad Asiri, and in the presence of a number of high profile media professionals.

Mr. Al-Shamrani concluded: “After an exhaustive process that included individual challenges and personal interviews, NMC-KIA is pleased to announce the Official Match Ball Carrier (OMBC) for the match between Saudi Arabia and Poland at FIFA World Cup 2022, will be Battal Nabil Felemban. Battal performed exceptionally during both the screening and challenge stages, and all of us at NMC-Kia hope that this opportunity will bring him ‘One Step Closer’ to realizing his dream of becoming a professional football player and one day representing Saudi Arabia.”

About National Marketing Company (NMC)

The National Marketing Company (NMC-KIA) is the exclusive distributor of Korean Kia cars in the Western Region of Saudi Arabia. NMC-KIA’s vision is to Innovate, Serve, and Inspire people with ‘The Drive to Win’ and champion and empower those who want to grow and be better, facilitating their success. NMC-Kia’s entire culture is built on reliability with customers' interest as a priority, through operational innovation and customer-driven experiences, offering unparalleled convenience and agility in the Saudi market. A legacy of growth, excellence, and success!