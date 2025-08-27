Abu Dhabi, UAE – NMC Healthcare group (“NMC”), a leading integrated private healthcare provider in the United Arab Emirates, is using Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company to transform NMC’s digital and operational processes, following a signing event held at NMC’s Abu Dhabi headquarters.

NMC will leverage Snowflake's platform to enhance point-of-care decision-making and improve patient experiences through real-time, AI-powered data analytics. By centralising operational and healthcare data across the organisation, NMC will deliver faster, more accurate insights across its national network of 70 medical facilities. The move will support more informed decision-making and more robust systems in line with internal and external data governance best practices, ultimately improving care delivery for the 5.5 million patients NMC serves annually.

This shift to centralised, AI-ready data is a foundational step in NMC’s innovation journey and business strategy to enhance and grow the group. It positions the organisation to improve speed-to-insight and build scalable systems that can adapt to future regulatory, operational, and patient care demands. By working with NMC, Snowflake is expanding its footprint in a sector that’s increasingly embracing AI, analytics, and secure data sharing, highlighting its role as a trusted enabler of data-driven innovation across the public and private sectors.

"With Snowflake, we’re making a significant leap forward in how we harness our data to drive smarter, faster decision-making," said Christopher Habib, Chief Strategy Officer at NMC Healthcare. "The use of Snowflake enables an infrastructure that allows our teams to act on insights in real time — whether that’s enhancing patient care and experience or optimising operations. In doing so, we’re ensuring that NMC remains future-ready, equipped to support the UAE’s commitment to innovation and its vision for an advanced, accessible, and high-quality healthcare system."

"NMC Healthcare is a leading example of how forward-thinking organisations in the UAE are modernising their data strategies to improve healthcare outcomes," said Tareq Masoud, Country Manager UAE, Snowflake. "We are reinforcing our commitment to the UAE’s national healthcare vision; building a world-class, integrated, and proactive healthcare system that ensures a long and healthy life for all. By enabling scalable, AI-ready data platforms, we’re proud to help NMC create a more connected and intelligent healthcare ecosystem that’s ready for the future."

Snowflake and NMC will continue to collaborate to scale the Snowflake system as NMC further invests across its network.

For more information, visit https://nmc.ae/en/ and www.snowflake.com.

About NMC

NMC Healthcare is one of the largest private healthcare networks in the United Arab Emirates. NMC’s network is made up of 70 medical facilities, including JCI-accredited, multi-specialty hospitals, medical centres, community clinics, day surgery centres, home health services, and long-term care facilities. Its national network makes it the only healthcare group uniquely positioned to serve the three most populous Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, as well as the Northern Emirates of Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman.

The NMC Healthcare group includes the NMC, ProVita International Medical Centre, and CosmeSurge brands. It employs approximately 11,000 people and serves over 5.5 million patients every year.

For more information on NMC Healthcare, visit nmc.ae

About Snowflake

Snowflake makes enterprise AI easy, efficient and trusted. More than 11,000 companies around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to share data, build applications, and power their business with AI. The era of enterprise AI is here. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

