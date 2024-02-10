Dubai, UAE — NKN Media, in collaboration with NDTV, proudly announces 'The Ultimate Realty Awards 2024', a prestigious accolade recognising the achievements and contributions of prominent figures within the UAE's real estate industry. The ceremony will occur at the Hilton, Habtoor City, Dubai, on February 17th.

The ceremony aims to recognise the exceptional achievements of nominees from diverse real estate industry sectors. Furthermore, it seeks to serve as a platform for industry leaders to engage in discussions and share insights. Former Indian Union minister Mr Milind Deora, the esteemed guest of honour, will grace the event.

Abdul Majid Khan, CEO of NKN Media, shared his anticipation, stating, "The Ultimate Realty Awards 2024 will celebrate the brilliance behind the UAE's architectural marvels. We're thrilled to acknowledge these visionaries whose contributions continue to shape the region's landscape. Moreover, this event isn't just about honouring the past but also envisioning a dynamic future for real estate in the UAE, further projecting a forward-looking vision and envisioning possibilities as far as 2070.”

This event will be broadcast exclusively on NDTV and feature distinguished news anchors such as Marya Shakil, Ambika Singh, and Manisha Natarajan, highlighting the significance of recognising the architects behind the UAE's iconic structures.

The Ultimate Realty Awards 2024 is set to celebrate the accomplishments of realtors, real estate companies, and property developers. With a diverse array of categories such as 'Best Real Estate Tech Startup', 'Green Developer', 'Innovator of the Year', 'Best Residential Building', 'Best Commercial Building', 'Best Sustainable Design Award', 'Real Estate Agent of FY24', and more, this ceremony aims to recognise the exceptional achievements and multifaceted expertise within the real estate industry.

The first round of award winners include PNC Menon, Founder & Chairman, Sobha Realty; Rizwan Sajan, Founder & Chairman, Danube Group; Praveen Sharma, Founder & CEO, Meteora Developers; Ankur Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Bricks N Woods; Imran Farooq, CEO, Samana Developers; Oksana Sakharova, Sales Director, AYS Property Development; Tauseef Khan, Founder & Chairman, Dugasta Properties; Shahzad Narain Saxena, CEO, Karma Developers; Qurat Ul Ain, Fonder, Drehomes Real Estate; Ashish Bhutani, CEO, Bhutani Group; Salwa Arfaoui, Regional Director, Next Level Real Estate; Madhav Dhar, COO, Zane Properties and Yousuf Fakhruddin, CEO, Fakhruddin Properties.

The Ultimate Realty Awards 2024 exemplifies NDTV and NKN Media's commitment to celebrating excellence and fostering innovation in real estate. To know more, https://www.ultimaterealtyawards.com/.

About NKN Media

NKN Media is a well-established 360-degree communications company that has been catering to clients’ needs since its inception in 1999. With a widespread presence in multiple countries, including India, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Canada, The Kingdom of Bahrain and Sri Lanka. NKN Media is a prominent player in the media industry. The agency offers an extensive range of media services that encompass television, print, travel media, digital, radio, cinema and OOH. NKN Media takes pride in its exclusive partnerships with highly reputed media entities such as Republic TV, India TV, NDTV 24×7, AAJ Tak, India Today, Times Now And Zoom TV. Driven by its vision to become a leading global media outsourcing company, NKN Media focuses on delivering exceptional value to its clients and partners while simultaneously creating opportunities for organisational growth. With a mission to continuously evolve and expand its services, NKN Media remains committed to providing top-notch media solutions to its customers.

