Dubai, UAE – NIVEA, a globally renowned skincare and personal care brand, has partnered with Zenith Media and ThePubverse by ArabyAds to deliver a first-of-its-kind 3D immersive Connected TV (CTV) campaign in the Middle East. The collaboration combines cutting-edge technology with powerful creative storytelling to reshape how brands connect with consumers across screens.

At the center of this innovation is ArabyAds’ HomeSync+ technology, which allows brands to connect the big screen and the small screen in a seamless consumer journey. After watching NIVEA’s 3D ad on Connected TV, viewers were retargeted on their mobile devices within the same household, creating an uninterrupted brand experience from awareness to action.

The campaign featured NIVEA Soft, the iconic cream loved by Gen Z, brought to life in 3D animations across LG Connected TVs in the UAE and KSA. This approach not only modernized how NIVEA presented its product but also ensured the brand captured the attention of younger audiences with an engaging, interactive format.

The NIVEA Soft campaign reached more than 1 million unique households across the UAE and KSA, delivering unprecedented impact with a 16% lift in brand awareness, a 22% increase in ad recall, a 10% boost in brand favorability, and an 11% rise in purchase intent. These results highlight the power of Connected TV as a performance-driven channel, proving that immersive ad formats not only build brand love but also directly influence consumer decisions.

Commenting on the success, Jennifer Wartabedian, Media Manager MENA at Beiersdorf, said:

“We are proud of the impact delivered through HomeSync+ technology and the immersive 3D experiences created with Zenith Media and ArabyAds. This campaign not only captured the multiscreen journey but also resonated deeply with Gen Z, proving the true potential of innovation in Connected TV advertising.”

Chantal Hajjar, Associate Business Director at Zenith Media, added:

“As part of the 360° campaign for NIVEA Soft, we were excited to partner with ArabyAds to create a standout 3D execution that cut through the noise and elevated engagement with younger audiences. Powered by HomeSync+, the campaign exceeded industry benchmarks and delivered measurable results across the funnel, reinforcing the value of creative innovation in driving meaningful brand connections.”

Closing on the broader industry impact, Fred Rizkallah, Senior Director at ThePubverse by ArabyAds, stated:

“This campaign is a milestone in how brands can leverage technology to create deeper, performance-driven connections with their audiences. By combining immersive 3D formats with the cross-device power of HomeSync+, we’ve shown that Connected TV is no longer just a branding tool, it is a measurable, consumer-first channel that delivers real business outcomes. And together with NIVEA and Zenith Media, we’ve set a new benchmark for advertising in the region.”

About NIVEA

With over 110 years of expertise, NIVEA is the inventor of modern skin care and the leading skin care expert in the world. An iconic brand millions of people trust and love. Understanding the importance of healthy, beautiful-looking skin and celebrating all the positive, joyful, and connecting experiences that come with it, NIVEA embodies togetherness, positivity, and reliable care for everyone and all skin types. Being the world’s No. 1 skin care brand comes with a responsibility that goes beyond skin. That is why NIVEA strives to improve the environmental compatibility of the whole assortment and actively fights social isolation through its global social mission, NIVEA CONNECT. NIVEA is for skin.

About ArabyAds

ArabyAds is a global technology company that empowers e-commerce marketing. It offers multiple digital advertising platforms across different touchpoints of a brand's journey in a customer lifecycle, ranging from customer acquisition, retention, and monetization. Headquartered in Dubai, ArabyAds was founded in 2013 to leverage innovation and deliver measurable results to its advertisers with data-led, transparency-first & omnichannel marketing. Entrepreneur Middle East recognized ArabyAds as “The Best E-Commerce Marketing Platform 2021”. In 2023, 2024, and 2025, ArabyAds was recognized as the “Marketing Platform of the Year” by the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) MENA.

