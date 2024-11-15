Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Nissan Saudi Arabia has once again set a new benchmark in the automotive sector, securing two prestigious accolades at the 12ᵗʰ Annual National Auto Awards in Jeddah. The company received the Best World Premium Car Launch award, while the All-New 2025 Nissan Patrol was crowned Car of the Year. These achievements underscore Nissan’s dedication to innovation and excellence, reinforcing its leadership in the automotive industry.

Adib Takieddine, Managing Director, Nissan Saudi Arabia: “At Nissan, we are incredibly proud to have been honored with two of the most prestigious awards at the National Auto Awards—the Best World Premium Car Launch and Car of the Year, both awarded to our iconic the All-New 2025 Nissan Patrol. This seventh generation of the Patrol introduces revolutionary technologies and features, many of which are being presented for the first time in its class, underscoring our dedication to driving innovation and setting new industry standards.”

Takieddine highlighted the strategic importance of the All-New Patrol as a cornerstone of Nissan’s efforts to expand its market share in the Kingdom with a robust lineup of SUVs and sedans. The global launch of the 2025 Nissan Patrol was marked by a distinguished ceremony with Nissan executives, authorized distributors, automotive partners, media, customers, and employees. The event showcased the vehicle’s bold design and advanced features, embodying Nissan’s “Defy Ordinary” brand philosophy.

Abdulilah Wazni, Director Marcomms, Customer Experience at Nissan Middle East and Saudi Arabia, shared: “We are truly honored by this recognition, which further solidifies Nissan’s leadership in the automotive industry. The launch of the All-New 2025 Nissan Patrol was a momentous occasion for us, blending our rich heritage with groundbreaking innovation. The celebration in Abu Dhabi, with distinguished figures, Nissan executives, partners, media, and customers, showcased the exceptional design and technology of the 2025 Patrol. It was a chance to share our passion for luxury, power, and performance, offering guests an up-close experience with this iconic vehicle. Winning this award is a proud milestone in our journey toward even greater achievements in innovation."

The Patrol stands as an unrivaled leader in its class, reflecting Nissan’s unwavering commitment to “Defy Ordinary.” The All-New Nissan Patrol introduces a host of groundbreaking features, including a striking bold exterior design, a powerful V6 twin turbo engine, and a customizable adaptive air suspension for enhanced all-terrain capability. This latest iteration is equipped with cutting-edge technologies, including NissanConnect 2.0 with Google built-in, the advanced ProPILOT semi-autonomous driving assistance system, and Klipsch Premium Audio System. Its luxurious, comfortable interior further elevates the driving experience, delivering a blend of innovation and refinement.

Nissan Saudi Arabia success continues beyond this year’s accolades. In the 11th edition of the National Auto Awards, held in Jeddah on November 14, 2023, Nissan earned two prestigious awards. The 2023 Nissan Altima was recognized as the Best Medium Sedan in its class, while the All-New 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL was recognized as the best Midsized Crossover in its class. These awards highlights Nissan’s steadfast dedication to innovation and excellence, solidifying its leadership at the forefront of the automotive industry.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global car manufacturer that sells a full line of vehicles under the Nissan, INFINITI, and Datsun brands. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in four regions: Japan-ASEAN, China, Americas, and AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania).

For more information about our products, services, and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit Nissan AMI.

