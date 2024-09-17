UAE, Abu Dhabi: Nine Yards Real Estate Development, a subsidiary of EIH Ethmar International Holding, has announced the appointment of ZÜBLIN Construction as the main contractor for the highly anticipated Yas Bay ‘Sea La Vie’ project, on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

With 125 years of experience in the construction industry globally and 41 years locally, ZÜBLIN is recognized as one of the top general contractors in the UAE, renowned for delivering exceptional projects. With a broad-ranging expertise in construction, the company offers comprehensive services across various sectors, including turnkey building construction and infrastructure.

The appointment of ZÜBLIN ensures showcasing EIH’s consistent dedication to the highest standards of quality and project execution.

Low Ping, Group CEO, EIH said: “The decision to award ZÜBLIN as the main contractor illustrates EIH’s commitment to quality and timely delivery of Sea La Vie. This collaboration will further enhance the high standards expected on this development by existing and potential buyers.”

Strategically nestled in Yas Bay on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sea La Vie is a luxurious 4-tower residential complex distinguished by its unique triangular design, which maximizes stunning sea views. Offering a variety of stylish 1–4 bedroom apartments, including lofts, townhouses, duplexes, and penthouses, Sea La Vie also features world-class lifestyle amenities with a strong emphasis on safety, security, and sustainability.

The property is a highly attractive investment opportunity for both residents and commercial investors alike thanks to its proximity to Yas Creative Hub, which is poised to draw thousands of international professionals in the next few years.

With the construction of Sea La Vie already underway, this strategic move marks a crucial step forward in the development’s timeline and further cements Nine Yards Real Estate Development's reputation for achieving project milestones.