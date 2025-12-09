Dubai, UAE — Nile Property Expo concluded its 2025 Dubai edition at Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City, marking its most successful edition since inception. Over the course of three days, the Expo welcomed more than 5800 visitors, and generated approximately AED 2.2 Billion in confirmed sales, reaffirming its position as the GCC’s most trusted and influential gateway to Egyptian real estate.

Since its launch eight years ago, Nile Property Expo has grown into a powerful investment bridge connecting Egypt and the Gulf. What began as a focused real estate exhibition has transformed into a regional platform that has attracted over 120,000 visitors, connected investors to more than 150 Egyptian developers, and facilitated upwards of AED 2.5 billionin cumulative sales. The 2025 edition in Dubai continued to build on this growth, demonstrating the Expo’s evolving role as a connector—bringing Egypt’s most promising opportunities directly to investors who seek stability, value, and long-term growth.

This year’s edition brought together one of the most comprehensive developer lineups ever assembled under one roof. Participating companies included Hassan Allam Properties, Misr Italia, Lake View Development, Mountain View, Saudi Egyptian Developers, Aspect Properties, Il Cazar, the Urban Development Fund, Amer Group, Al Borouj Misr Developments, Orascom Development with Makadi Heights and O West, Wadi Degla Developments, Tatweer Misr, Sky AD Developments, Torec Developments, Alkarma Developments, Cred Developments, Beit Al Bahr Developments, G Developments, and ORA Egypt Developers. Collectively, they presented more than 60 major residential, coastal, and mixed-use communities spanning New Cairo, the New Administrative Capital, West Cairo, the North Coast, Ain Sokhna, and Egypt’s rapidly advancing Red Sea developments.

The strong demand witnessed throughout the Expo reflected a broader shift in regional investment appetite. Egyptian real estate remains significantly more accessible than comparable markets, with price points up to 60% lower than those in major GCC cities. Investors are increasingly drawn to Egypt’s combination of rising rental yields—ranging between 12% and 18%—and the long-term value appreciation driven by government-backed megaprojects and the development of more than 40 new cities. These structural advantages are reinforced by Egypt’s demographic scale, with a population exceeding 110 million and a rapidly growing tourism sector that continues to support both short- and long-term rental demand.

Visitor insights from this year’s edition highlighted a diverse investor base seeking different opportunities within the Egyptian market. A significant proportion of attendees were GCC nationals and Egyptian expatriates residing in the UAE, many of whom were exploring second homes or investment-led units with strong returns. A growing number of international residents also expressed interest, driven by early-entry pricing and the long-term potential of Egypt’s coastal destinations. The atmosphere across the exhibition consistently reflected a high level of readiness to transact, with several developers reporting fully booked consultations and sell-out project phases during the event.

Speaking on the success of the Expo, Dr. Bassem Kalila, Founder and Chairman of Expo Republic, noted: “This edition has once again proven the strength of Egypt’s appeal to regional investors. The turnout, engagement, and conversions we witnessed underscore the trust that buyers place in our platform and in the future of Egyptian real estate. Nile Property Expo was created to serve as a bridge—an open gateway between Egypt and the Gulf—and the 2025 edition reinforced just how essential this connection has become.”

Looking ahead, Expo Republic is preparing for a major expansion phase that will extend the Expo’s footprint both regionally and globally. Following Dubai’s success, the Expo will travel to Riyadh, Jeddah, Doha, and Kuwait City, strengthening its presence across the Gulf and meeting investors where demand is rapidly increasing. For the first time, Nile Property Expo will also launch international editions in London and Toronto, unlocking new opportunities for the Egyptian diaspora and global investors seeking entry into a fast-growing market. Alongside these expansions, the Expo will introduce an elevated Investor Concierge Program, offering personalized advisory services, early-access previews, and tailored investment pathways designed to support both first-time and seasoned buyers.

The 2025 Dubai edition stands as a defining milestone in the Expo’s journey, reinforcing its vital role in connecting economies, opportunities, and long-term value. As Expo Republic accelerates into its next chapter, Nile Property Expo continues to strengthen the investment bridge between Egypt and the GCC—bringing transparency, access, and credible opportunities to investors across the region and beyond.

About Nile Property Expo

Nile Property Expo is the leading Egyptian real estate investment platform in the GCC, bringing together top developers, investors, buyers, and industry stakeholders under one unified exhibition. Launched in 2017, the Expo has grown into the most trusted investment bridge connecting Egypt with the Gulf, offering visitors exclusive access to the country’s fastest-growing residential, commercial, and coastal developments. With consecutive successful editions in Dubai, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Kuwait, Nile Property Expo continues to elevate Egypt’s global real estate visibility through curated showcases, premium developer participation, and a transparent environment designed to support confident investment decisions.