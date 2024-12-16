Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Nice One Beauty Digital Marketing Company (the “Company” or “Nice One”), the leading beauty and care e-commerce platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (the “Kingdom”), announces the successful completion of the book-building process for institutional investors (“Participating Parties”) and the final offer price (the “Final Offer Price”) for the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”).

The Final Offer Price for the Offering has been set at SAR 35 per share, which is at the top end of the previously announced price range for the IPO, implying a market capitalization exceeding SAR 4 billion (approximately more than USD 1 billion) at listing. The orders recorded during the institutional book-building exceeded SAR 169 billion (approximately more than USD 45 billion), representing a coverage of 139.4 times.

The retail subscription period will commence on Tuesday, 23/06/1446H (corresponding to 24/12/2024G) and ends at 2:00pm KSA time of Wednesday, 24/06/1446H (corresponding to 25/12/2024G).

Offer Details

The Final Offer Price for the Offering has been set at SAR 35 per share, implying a market capitalization exceeding SAR 4 billion (approximately more than USD 1 billion) at listing.

The Offer Shares will be listed and traded on the Saudi Exchange’s Main Market following the completion of the Offering and listing formalities with both the CMA and the Saudi Exchange.

The Offering consists of 34,650,000 of ordinary shares (the “ Offer Shares ”), through the sale of 29,150,000 ordinary shares of the existing shares (the " Sale Shares ") by the Company's existing shareholders on a pro-rata basis, and the issuance of 5,500,000 shares (the " New Shares ") through a capital increase.

100% of the Offer Shares have been initially allocated to the Participating Parties that took part in the institutional book building process. In the event that Individual Subscribers subscribe for the Offer Shares allocated thereto, the Financial Advisors, in coordination with the Company, shall have the right to reduce the number of Offer Shares allocated to Participating Parties to 31,185,000 shares, representing 90% of the Offer Shares, The final number of Offer Shares allocated to the Participating Parties will be clawed back accordingly based on subscriptions from Individual Subscribers, provided that such claw-back does not apply to the cornerstone investors (being 4,331,250 shares) in any event. Accordingly, 26,853,750 Offer Shares will be allocated to Participating Parties excluding the Offer Shares allocated to the cornerstone investors and Individual Investors.

In respect to the Offering, the Company has appointed EFG Hermes KSA ( “EFG Hermes” ) and SNB Capital Company (“ SNB Capital ”) as the joint financial advisors (hereinafter referred to as the " Financial Advisors "), bookrunners (the " Bookrunners "), and underwriters (the " Underwriters ").

The Company also appointed SNB Capital as the lead manager (hereinafter referred to as the " Lead Manager ") in respect to the Offering described herein.

SNB Capital, SAB Invest, Al Rajhi Capital, Saudi Fransi Capital, Alinma Investment, Riyad Capital, AlJazira Capital, Alistithmar Capital, AlBilad Capital, ANB Capital, Derayah Financial Company, Yaqeen Capital, Alkhabeer Capital and Sahm Capital to act as receiving agents (collectively, the "Receiving Agents") for retail investors.

