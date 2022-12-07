Dubai (UAE): Nibras International School (NIS), located in Dubai Investment Park, has been recognized by the Al Jalila Foundation as one of its key supporters of the Pink October Breast Cancer Awareness campaign.

The Nibras International School, part of International Schools Partnership (ISP), took part in the Pink October campaign by organizing a three-day event for its community which included a pink market, a pink salon, a photo booth station, a games area, and an arts and crafts section.

Parents, students, and school staff took part in these activities and raised nearly AED 12,170 for the Al Jalila Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to promoting medical research, education and treatment in the UAE.

"We are incredibly proud of the collective hard work of the Nibras International School Community. It has paved the way for such a wonderful achievement. We love seeing our students participate in and enthusiastically organize an event that raises awareness and educates everyone about such an important issue," said Dr. Jay Teston, Principal of Nibras International School.

Students from the school visited the Al Jalila Foundation to present a cheque, and to witness their school’s name being engraved on a wall at the center.

Individuals who were involved in the process expressed their delight at the event's success. "It's a nice experience, and I am glad we were all able to contribute to such a worthwhile cause" said Basel K, a High School Student Council Member at Nibras International School.

The High School Student Council, under the supervision of Ms. Amena Saleem, the School Counselor and High School Student Council Advisor, and Ms. Riham Ali, the school’s secondary librarian and a survivor herself, organised the events during the awareness campaign.

Ms. Amena said: “It was important to bring our students to the Al Jalila Foundation, as it is a great way for them to understand how their hard work and planning has made an impact.”

Nibras International School is an American curriculum school in Dubai, that offers the rigorous American Education Reaches Out (AERO) Common Core Plus program, as well as Advanced Placement courses. The school is NEASC accredited, a globally recognized standard of excellence through which students get accepted to the best international universities in the country and globally. Nibras International School has formed numerous partnerships with leading universities to ensure that their students are at the forefront of acceptances and scholarship opportunities.

The school is also a member of the National Honor Society. Amazing learning, global vision, and a true sense of community are the fundamentals at Nibras International School, and it provides students from kindergarten to Grade 12 with the tools they need to turn passion into purpose and influence. Through the rigorous curriculum Nibras International School opens students’ hearts and minds so that they embrace challenges and opportunities, share ideas and purpose, and truly influence others to make a positive difference.

Nibras International School is part of International Schools Partnership (ISP), a global group of schools. For more information about the school visit https://nisdubai.ae.

About International Schools Partnership:

The International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a growing group of international private schools around the world, all of which aim to be the school of choice in their local area. Learning is at the heart of everything we do for our students, colleagues and parents. We are committed to getting better, all the time.

ISP was founded by an experienced team of committed educationalists and operators who have worked together over many years. Our growing group of private schools located in the UK, the USA, Canada, Spain, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Switzerland and Italy educate children and students from 2-18 years of age. We have now expanded to 50 schools delivering multiple curricula and building on local brands and reputations with around 46,000 students and 8,000 staff located across the globe.

For more information, please visit: www.internationalschoolspartnership.com

