Dubai (UAE): Nibras International School is providing its students with access to one of the leading technological institutions in the region through a partnership with the Rochester Institute of Technology of Dubai (RIT Dubai).

The new partnership will provide Nibras International School students from varied backgrounds, with the opportunity to study at RIT Dubai. The most deserving students also have the chance to avail the many scholarships they are offering students from the school.

RIT Dubai will offer eligible students academic scholarships ranging from 5% to 45%, depending on their cumulative grade average. Recipients of academic scholarships can also benefit from an additional 5% bursary.

Three students from Nibras International School, who are not eligible for academic scholarships, will be selected by RIT Dubai’s scholarship committee to receive the Dean’s Scholarship, which provides a 30% scholarship to study in RIT Dubai’s Departments of Engineering, Computing and Business. Receipt of this scholarship is subject to strong academic achievements in prerequisite courses relevant to each department.

Every year, one outstanding student from the school will also be recognized with the RIT Dubai’s prestigious Tiger Journey Scholarship which provides a 25% scholarship for all four years of study without the need for re-evaluation each year. Students will also benefit from having the opportunity to transfer to the main campus of RIT in New York, supporting Nibras International School’s vision to support students in attending the world’s leading Universities and Colleges.

“Our exciting partnership with RIT Dubai provides our students with the opportunity to join a truly amazing post-secondary establishment,” said Dr. Jay Teston, Principal of Nibras International School.

He continued, “RIT Dubai is not only one of the leading technological institutions in the UAE; its connection to RIT in New York ensures that our students are at the forefront of opportunities to attend one of the most prominent Universities in the United States. We have numerous partnerships in place to support our students with their career pathways, but we are especially proud of this new relationship with RIT Dubai.”

Dr.Yousef Al Assaf, President, RIT Dubai, said, “We believe in empowering young talents and opening up opportunities for students who show commitment and a great level of analytical capabilities. Our partnership with Nibras International School will give top achievers access to create their bright futures at RIT Dubai.””

The partnership will also encourage further areas of cooperation between Nibras International School and RIT Dubai, including bespoke workshops, events, and speaking engagements hosted by RIT Dubai for the community at Nibras International School.