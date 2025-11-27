New expansion strengthens learning pathways and celebrates two decades of community, diversity and student development at the school.

The milestone also highlights continued investment from the International Schools Partnership (ISP) in enhancing learning environments across its schools in the Middle East.

Dubai, UAE - Nibras International School (NIS), part of the International Schools Partnership (ISP), has marked its 20th anniversary with the opening of a major campus expansion designed to meet the growing needs of its diverse and longstanding community. This milestone reflects two decades of contribution to Dubai’s education landscape and reinforces the school’s commitment to delivering high-quality, student-centered learning for families across the emirate.

Over the past 20 years, NIS has grown alongside the city it serves, welcoming families from more than 100 nationalities and building a reputation for personalized, inquiry-based learning within a supportive and inclusive environment. This diversity is one of the school’s defining strengths, creating a warm, inclusive atmosphere where children from all backgrounds feel a sense of belonging from their very first day. The anniversary expansion introduces new, modern learning spaces for middle and high school students, providing additional room for collaboration, creative exploration and specialized subject pathways.

Dr. Jay B. Teston, Superintendent of Nibras International School, said: “Marking 20 years of Nibras has been a powerful moment for our community, and the anniversary celebrations have highlighted both the strong relationships that define our school and the many lives it has touched. This expansion allows us to take another meaningful step forward. These new learning spaces will make a real difference to students’ daily experience, giving them room to inquire, collaborate and explore their interests more deeply. We are proud of our community and excited for what this next chapter will bring.”

The new facilities include upgraded science labs, collaboration zones and enhanced specialist classrooms, along with flexible learning studios for project-based work and media and design rooms that support digital creativity. A refurbished technology hub for coding and robotics, together with quiet breakout areas for independent study, provides students with modern, purposeful spaces that support a wide range of learning needs.

These additions give teachers the flexibility to deliver more hands-on lessons, small-group activities and integrated projects. Science, technology and Advanced Placement courses particularly benefit from these environments, allowing students to engage more deeply in challenging subjects and build the skills they need for university pathways.

The celebrations brought students, families, alumni and long-serving staff together to mark the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Attended by Colonel Ali Ahmed Mohammed Ibrahim Al Suwaidi, Captain Jamila Ali Gharib and Kam Bhamra, ISP Regional Managing Director for the Middle East, and other community partners, the ceremony also had everyone come together to celebrate the new area of the school and its anniversary.

Jahida Al Chater, a school team member and parent whose family has been a part of the school for eighteen years, said: “Nibras has been part of our family’s story for so many years, both as a place where I work and as the school my children proudly call their own. What keeps us here is not only the academics but the way our children are known, supported and encouraged to grow in their own way. Seeing this expansion gives me confidence that Nibras International School and ISP are investing in the future of all our children. It feels reassuring to be part of a community that continues to grow stronger.”

The expansion is also an important part of the school’s long-term development plan within ISP. As ISP’s first school in Dubai, Nibras International School continues to play a key role in shaping the organization’s regional presence and ensuring that their students learn in environments that are relevant, supportive and focused on their future success.

“As the first ISP school in the Dubai, Nibras International School holds a special place in our story,” said Kam Bhamra, Regional Managing Director for ISP Middle East. “For twenty years, the school has helped shape confident, curious and globally minded learners, supported by a community that truly reflects the diversity and spirit of Dubai. This new chapter not only celebrates Nibras International School’s legacy of growth and innovation, but also our shared commitment to creating learning experiences that prepare every student for a successful future.”

Looking ahead, Nibras will continue its anniversary celebrations throughout the academic year with a series of events designed to honor its legacy, strengthen connections across generations and recognizing alumni. Nibras International School, located in Dubai Investment Park, offers a rigorous International American education to students from KG to Year 13.

About Nibras International School

Nibras International School (NIS) is an American curriculum school in Dubai that offers the rigorous American Education Reaches Out (AERO) Common Core Plus program, as well as Advanced Placement courses. The school is accredited by NEASC, a globally recognized standard of excellence through which students gain access to leading international universities, and it is also a member of the National Honor Society.

Amazing learning, a global vision and a strong sense of community are at the heart of Nibras International School. These values provide students with the tools they need to turn passion into purpose and influence. Through its rigorous curriculum, NIS opens students’ hearts and minds so that they embrace challenges and opportunities, share ideas and purpose and positively influence others.

Nibras International School is part of the International Schools Partnership, a global group of international schools.

About International Schools Partnership (ISP)

Moved by curiosity and empowered by self-confidence, students from ISP schools thrive throughout their lifetime. International Schools Partnership (ISP) is a global community of over 100 international schools across more than 25 countries. We champion a transformative approach to learning that goes beyond the classroom. By igniting our students' curiosity and growing their self-confidence, we empower them to become the next generation of changemakers.

Our unique approach to learning recognizes our students as collaborators in the learning process. We focus on developing the knowledge and lifelong skills that help them thrive beyond their time at school. ISP students benefit from teaching excellence, international opportunities and careers guidance. Our schools have access to a global network of experts, and our teachers and leaders are supported to continuously improve through extensive professional development programs.

ISP. Where confidence grows.