Dammam, Saudi Arabia – The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) and Dammam Airports Company (DACO) are pleased to announce a strategic agreement focused on improving fire safety standards. As the first aviation entity in the Middle East to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NFPA, DACO will collaborate with the association to deliver education, training, and certification for fire safety professionals, contributing to the creation of safer environments for all.

The MoU was signed by Michael Brunzell, vice president for Global Business Development at NFPA, and Mansour F. Al-Otaibi, chief financial officer at DACO. This new effort is dedicated to advancing fire prevention and raising awareness of fire risks. DACO, which is at the forefront of advancing fire and life safety standards, will further strengthen its leadership through this agreement by incorporating global best practices, and enhancing training and certification programs. It will also leverage NFPA expertise to develop new safety protocols.

Commenting on the agreement, Mansour F. Al-Otaibi, Chief Financial Officer at DACO said, “We are delighted to collaborate with NFPA to provide professionals in fire and life safety with access to world-class education and training on safety codes and standards, enabling us to create the safest possible environments. With the aim to enhance the Kingdom’s aviation sector, maintaining the highest fire and life safety standards remains a top priority to ensure the safety and well-being of both our employees and the public.”

“We are excited to team up with DACO to help them further improve fire and life safety standards. As infrastructure development continues to grow in the region, it’s vital for governments, professionals, educational institutions, and industry leaders to work together to maintain the highest safety standards. This partnership will help create a strong network where fire safety professionals can stay informed with the latest resources, enabling them to ensure safer environments for all,” said Michael Brunzell, Vice President of Global Business Development at NFPA.

Through this agreement, DACO will gain access to NFPA educational and training resources as well as certification programs. Moreover, DACO fire and life safety specialists will be granted NFPA membership, enabling them to participate in relevant industry events and the ability to review standards and codes as needed. The collaboration will also leverage insights from the NFPA Fire & Life Safety EcosystemTM, a framework designed to reduce risks and prevent injuries, fatalities, and property losses caused by fire, electrical, and other hazards. Supported by NFPA analysis of publicly available fire data, economic impact studies, and international comparisons, this effort will enable DACO to enhance safety protocols and boost operational efficiency within the Kingdom’s aviation sector.

About the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)

Founded in 1896, NFPA® is a global, self-funded, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

About Dammam Airports Company (DACO)

In line with the goals os Saudi Vision 2030 and the national Transformation Program, King Fahad International Airport in Dammam was corporatized in July 2017 and transformed into the Dammam Airports Company (DACO). The inauguration of DACO is part of the prospective vision towards thew development of the national airports industry, starting with King Fahad International Airport. DACO is inspires into the future. It seeks to develop the infrastructure, and operate, upgrade and maintain airfield facilities. DACO also plans to control commercial and investment relations operate air freights and raise the operational capacity and efficiency of airports. This is set to enable airports to keep pace with the global air industry, provide a world-class travel experience for passengers, and allow for investment in the next generations of young Saudis. For more information, visit www.daco.sa

