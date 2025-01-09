Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) is pleased to announce its participation in Intersec Dubai 2025, the world’s largest business event addressing the future of security, safety and fire protection. Scheduled for January 14-16, 2025, at the World Trade Center in Dubai, the event is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. NFPA will take center stage on the second day of the event at the NFPA Theatre, a dedicated area showcasing a series of presentations and panel discussions led by global and local fire and life safety experts.

NFPA will host the Day 2 agenda at the Fire and Rescue Conference, taking place in Hall 2 of the Dubai World Trade Center. The program will bring together a wide array of stakeholders, including prominent government representatives and private sector leaders from throughout the GCC region. The day will feature a series of dynamic panel discussions and expert-led sessions, addressing crucial topics such as life safety in residential buildings, fire safety in healthcare environments, and the role of IoT in smart buildings. One of the highlights of the event will be a panel discussion on emergency preparedness and response, providing invaluable insights from industry leaders. In addition, attendees will have the chance to engage in interactive workshops, demonstrating the pioneering VR/AR technologies that are transforming fire safety training.

Another highlight of the day will be a keynote presentation and panel discussion titled “From Tragedy to Triumph – What Grenfell Means for Leading in Fire, Life, and Electrical Safety” delivered by Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s Vice President of Outreach & Advocacy. This session will explore lessons learned from the Grenfell Tower fire, the UK's deadliest residential fire, and how fire and life safety experts can apply these insights to improve safety practices, especially in high-rise buildings.

“The lessons from Grenfell continue to resonate globally, underscoring the critical need for vigilance, preparedness, and leadership in fire, life, and electrical safety,” said Carli. “My keynote will explore how we transform tragedy into actionable solutions, driving a culture of safety that protects lives and property. I look forward to engaging with attendees to share insights and strategies that can make a meaningful difference in our rapidly evolving world.”

Olga Caledonia, NFPA’s Director of Global Business Development, who will moderate the keynote panel discussion, stated that the NFPA Theatre programming aims to help everyone recognize their role in contributing to the fire and life safety system relied upon by the public. “We all need to reflect on what we can do individually and collectively as part of a system. Whether it is advocating for stronger enforceable regulations, updated codes and standards, or supporting community fire safety initiatives, we all play an important role,” commented Caledonia.

“NFPA is honoured to be a part of Intersec Dubai 2025, a platform that will bring together global experts and innovators in the fire and safety industry. With the rapid development of infrastructure across the region, we are committed to highlighting the impact of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, IoT, automation, AR, and VR, in enhancing fire safety practices. Our goal is to work alongside our regional partners to drive progress through knowledge-sharing and innovation, ultimately enhancing safety and saving lives,” said Dana Kamal, NFPA’s Director of International Development for MENA.

The event will feature prominent leaders from both the public and private sectors, including key organizations such as Dubai Civil Defense, Abu Dhabi Civil Defense, Saudi Aramco, and Dubai Holding Group, as well as industry leaders from Oman Security and Safety Services Corporation, Siena, King Saud University Medical City, QHSEE, and SIBCA. Dubai Civil Defense can be witnessed presenting a session on the role of AI in enhancing fire safety, while Abu Dhabi Civil Defense will be seen highlighting the critical importance of code compliance. Saudi Aramco will offer valuable insights into the integration of automated emergency response systems within the oil and gas sector.

NFPA’s participation in Intersec Dubai 2025 reiterates its commitment to advancing fire and life safety practices across the globe. The association looks forward to a productive and impactful event, strengthening collaborations and driving progress within the fire, life and electrical safety sector.

For more information and to view the full agenda click here.

About the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)

Founded in 1896, NFPA® is a global, self-funded, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

